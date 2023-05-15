Study shows significant increase in mental health emergency room visits for children and teens





BALTIMORE – Teens’ mental health is at stake and the data cannot be ignored. A study in the Journal of The American Medical Association found that between 2011 and 2020, emergency room visits for children and teens jumped from 4.8 million to 7.5 million. . Sharon Vandiveer identified her 14-year-old daughter’s mental health symptoms that helped her get the help she needed. “She was doing dangerous things like lying in the middle of the road, holding a knife, putting a string around her neck and threatening to suffocate, and burning the ends of her long hair,” Vandiveer said. Told. The complex mental health needs during the pandemic have added even more support to many families. “We went to the ER for probably 14 tests, eight of which she ended up in a psychiatric inpatient facility shortly afterward,” Vandivier said. Dr. Rishi Gautam, of Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, said adequate intervention proved too difficult given the overwhelming proportion of young people visiting the ER. “On average, we see at least five to seven children a day in the ER waiting for an inpatient bed or an outpatient treatment plan,” Dr. Gautham said. Vandivier has suffered from recurring nightmares for years, costing her nearly $20,000 in medical bills. The Montgomery County mother said she was absent from work too often, was reluctant to take vacation and sick leave, and eventually had to take family medical leave to make up for the time off she needed. “The problem is that leaving the hospital doesn’t solve the problem, just because the child is at home or on a day program,” Vandiveer said. Healthcare providers have worked hard to find lasting solutions. “The ER has become a figurative family stuck space and there is no clear answer as to what the next steps should be,” Dr. Gautham said. The question, of course, is what can be done to solve this problem. Gautham points out to pay attention to children’s feelings of isolation and increased irritability, lack of involvement with family and friends, low mood, changes in sleep, appetite and grades. Dr. Gautam said change is slow to come for so many families. “It breaks our hearts when our children have to go through the ER over and over again wanting the same thing,” said Dr Gautam. I see some bright news. Families trying to get over mental health issues should first go to the ER to begin the process of treatment. You can also call the National Suicide Hotline or the 988 Crisis Hotline. Another resource is behavioral health agencies. Nicky Zizaza



Nikki Zizaza joined WJZ in July 2022. She anchors the 5pm and 7pm news shows alongside Rick Ritter.

