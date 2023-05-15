Health
The return of mpox? New cluster of cases reported by CDC
That should change, says Dr. Melanie Thompson, an Atlanta-based doctor and researcher who cares for people living with HIV.
“Now I think we need to ramp up data collection again, because Chicago knows where patients are, and they may have patients scattered across different locations. But , we may not know more about them than we should,” Thompson said. “I think it is very important to regularly collect and publish data on incidents.”
The cdc estimates that there is a 35% chance of a new case of mpox in the United States because many high-risk populations of black and Latino men who have sex with men have not yet been vaccinated. At the peak of the epidemic in August 2022, the United States was reporting nearly 460 cases each day. A resurgence in these communities could be as large as or larger than his 2022 outbreak.
CDC continues to urge public health agencies to improve vaccine equity and coverage for at-risk populations, especially black and Latino men who have sex with men. In addition to these measures, it is asking government agencies to vaccinate more people to prevent new cases and future spread of the disease.
Although 1.2 million doses of the mpox vaccine, known by the brand name Gineos, have been administered nationwide since the beginning of the epidemic, less than a quarter of the population at highest risk of mpox are fully vaccinated. As of February 8, black men accounted for 77% of Georgia’s mpox cases, but only 40% of Georgia’s second-dose recipients are black men.
This statistic holds true in Georgia, where 33% of the at-risk population (men who have sex with men and have multiple sexual partners, or who are HIV-infected) receive one dose of the vaccine, and 23% are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines do not protect against all infections, but vaccination is still recommended. Although the CDC expects new cases among those vaccinated, those who have received two doses of the Jynneos vaccine series may have milder symptoms than those who have not. .
DPH said it will share the CDC warning with state health care provider networks and begin using social media to disseminate information about the mpox vaccination.
Thompson added that this should be education for at-risk communities, not fear-mongering. “One of the things she learned earlier at mpox is that the most effective messengers come from the community. The most effective vaccination and educational events are organized by our communities and operated,” she explained.
“It is very important that our communities continue to be involved, that public health continues to work with them, and that we continue to work together over the summer, because it is very likely that there will be more cases of mpox. because it is very expensive.”
Mpox Vaccine: What You Need to Know
Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is caused by a virus related to the virus that causes smallpox. Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine developed to prevent mpox and smallpox infections. Both vaccines should be given for maximum protection against mpox. The second dose should be given 4 weeks after the first dose.
Who Should Get the Vaccine?
People known or suspected to have been in contact with someone infected with mpox
Anyone with a sex partner diagnosed with mpx within the last 2 weeks
Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse individuals who have been recently diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease or multiple sex partners within the past 6 months .
This vaccine is also recommended for people who have been infected with HIV or other immunosuppressive causes, who have recently been infected, or who are expected to be at risk for future MPOX exposure.
How can I get the mpox vaccine?
mpox vaccine is widely available in Georgia. To find a vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/index.html For vaccine location search tools.
Mpox vaccine is free. Regardless of whether you can afford the administration fee, your healthcare provider should administer the vaccine. Your healthcare provider may request a program or plan, such as private insurance or Medicare/Medicaid, to cover the cost of administering the mpox vaccine.
(Source: American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
