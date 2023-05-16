‘Licensed to kill’ immune cells determine severity of novel coronavirus infection in SARS-CoV-2 infection





As the world enters the fourth year after the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have made an important discovery that could explain why some people get sicker from SARS-CoV-2 than others. gone.

Antiviral killer T cells (called CD8+ T cells) play an important role in our body’s antiviral defense response. They attack and destroy virus-infected cells, thereby preventing the virus from multiplying and infecting more cells. However, these CD8+ T cells depend on other cells and molecules to send the right combination of signals to exert their lethal potential in order to carry out their task. This “permit to kill” needs to be carefully regulated. Too strong a response by killer T cells can cause collateral damage and exacerbate the patient’s disease. Such an overshoot response is termed ‘immunopathology’ and is thought to be a key feature in patients who develop severe COVID-19. However, there are still many unknowns as to why this happens. To advance our knowledge of these processes and to better resolve how the immune system regulates killer T cell responses, scientists from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) and their German colleagues They are University of Bonn and Charity University Hospital The Berlin research team aimed to discover how killer T-cell “licensing” occurs in various viral infections, including COVID-19. One group of molecules that play a key role in licensing killer T cells is called the type I interferons. SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses continually attempt to “outsmart” the immune system, often by reducing or slowing the production of type I interferons. Thus, how severe an infection makes a patient often reflects the tug-of-war between the immune response and the virus trying to evade it. in a paper published in Innate ImmunologyResearchers found that another type of T cell, the so-called “helper T cell,” allowed the immune system to still fully activate the killer T cell response even when the virus lowered levels of type I interferon. . The researchers also found that such help from other T cells could, up to a point, compensate for the inadequate type I interferon response. In the absence of type I interferon, or when its delivery is significantly delayed, killer T cells become hyperactivated. They then contribute to the ‘immunopathology’ that causes the severe and sometimes fatal novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Senior author of the study and head of the laboratory at the Doherty Institute, University of Melbourne Professor Sammy Bedouisaid the study is an important advance in our understanding of how the immune system protects us from viral infections. “Despite a great deal of effort to prevent this by the virus, we have found that helper T cells can initiate an optimal killer T cell response,” said Professor Bedoui. “Previous studies have suggested that this may occur, but our study suggests that this does occur in humans and that these complex mechanisms are associated with disease severity following SARS-CoV-2 infection. It’s the first time I’ve demonstrated what I’m doing.” The lead author of the study, Dr. Elise Gresier, conducted the study as part of her doctoral studies. Bonn and Melbourne Graduate School of StudiesNew insights finally provide the long-sought answer to the unanswered question of why some people are mildly ill with COVID-19 and others are severely ill. said it was “Being able to conduct research across both countries as part of a joint immunology PhD program at the Universities of Bonn and the University of Melbourne and have access to research facilities and expertise in both countries was key to our success,” said Dr Grecier. rice field. “This joint research activity took place despite the complications introduced by COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns.” “Our study will not only improve our understanding of why some people become severely ill from SARS-CoV-2 infection, but importantly, it will help us to better target respiratory viruses in the future. We have identified a number of new potential therapeutic targets that could be used to manage the disease,” concluded Professor Bedoui.

