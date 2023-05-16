Health
Can Machine Learning Improve Myocardial Infarction Diagnosis?
In a recent article published in a magazine natural medicineIn , researchers discuss a novel clinical decision support system based on machine learning (ML) models for predicting an individual’s probability of developing a myocardial infarction. This system utilizes data from the High-Sensitivity Troponin (High-STEACS) Trial Population in the Evaluation of Patients with Suspected Acute Coronary Syndrome to calculate the Collaboration for the Diagnosis and Assessment of Acute Coronary Syndrome (CoDE-ACS) score. generate.
The CoDE-ACS integrated cardiac troponin concentrations at presentation or serial examination with clinical characteristics and used as a continuous scale to calculate a score from 0 to 100. This score reflects how likely it is that an individual will later develop an acute myocardial infarction. The CoDE-ACS was trained separately, but sequentially, in patients with and without myocardial injury at presentation.
For comparison, the investigators used a sex-specific 99-based conventional diagnostic pathway.th It also rules out or predicts the possibility of myocardial infarction in an individual.
study: Machine learning for myocardial infarction diagnosis using cardiac troponin concentration. Image credit: TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com
Background
Conventional cardiac troponin assays are highly sensitive in diagnosing acute myocardial infarction in symptomatic patients. Both national and international clinical practice guidelines recommend these assays. However, they come with certain limitations.
For example, these assays use a fixed troponin threshold that varies with age, comorbidities, and patient gender for all patients. Additionally, these assays do not consider electrocardiogram (ECG) results or symptom onset time.
Also, consistently applying specific time points for serial testing in a busy hospital emergency department (ED) is cumbersome, but a requirement when performing these assays. Additionally, 99th Percentile diagnostic thresholds for cardiac troponin assays are inconsistent across groups based on age, sex, and comorbidities.
About research
In this study, researchers first trained an ML model-based CoDE-ACS system on derived cohort data of 10,038 patients with probable myocardial infarction. The average age of the study participants was 70, of whom 48% were women. All patients were diagnosed with type 1, 4b, or 4c myocardial infarction without her ST-segment elevation at initial admission.
Two clinicians independently reviewed all studies performed by CoDE-ACS according to the fourth universal definition of myocardial infarction. A third reviewer resolved the reported disagreements between these two clinicians.
Diagnostic performance on data from 10,286 patients was externally validated from seven cohorts. This allowed researchers to compare this data to diagnostic methods currently used in clinical practice to elucidate its clinical relevance. The prevalence of myocardial infarction across the external health care system ranged from 4% to 16%.
research result
Compared with patients with myocardial injury, patients without myocardial injury at presentation had CoDE-ACS scores <3 and >61, respectively, meeting prespecified diagnostic performance criteria.
Patients with no history of myocardial infection had a negative predictive value of 99.5 and a sensitivity of 90.2. By comparison, the positive predictive value was 80.1 and the specificity was 83.4 in those with a history of myocardial infarction. CoDE-ACS scores performed consistently across all subgroups.
CoDE-ACS successfully identified myocardial infarction as indicated by an area under the curve (AUC) value of 0.953. In addition, CoDE-ACS identified that he was 61% less likely to develop a myocardial infarction at presentation. This compares with 27% of identified patients using a fixed cardiac troponin threshold with a comparable negative predictive value.
The CoDE-ACS score also enabled researchers to identify fewer patients who were more likely to develop an acute myocardial infarction with a higher positive predictive value.
Patients with a low risk of myocardial infarction had a low risk of death after hospital discharge. Thus, less than 1 of her in 300 of these individuals experienced cardiac death 1 year after symptom onset.
Patients with moderate or high likelihood of myocardial infarction had an increased risk of cardiac death within 30 days and 1 year of onset, respectively.
Conclusion
CoDE-ACS Pathway, a novel ML model-based clinical decision support system, incorporates information on examination time, serial measurement of cardiac troponin levels at flexible time points, and time since symptom onset.
Current diagnostic methods require that patients present within 3 hours of symptom onset following an episode of myocardial ischemia for measurement of cardiac troponin. By comparison, CoDE-ACS ruled out myocardial infarction even in early-onset subjects using a single cardiac troponin test, thereby reducing the harm caused by non-adherence to measurement timing. In this study, CoDE-ACS ruled out myocardial infarction in his 71% of patients with his single examination.
In a conservative healthcare system, a low CoDE-ACS score may identify patients with a very low likelihood of myocardial infarction. The system’s false-negative rate is her 1 in 500, meaning that clinicians can discharge nearly half of patients with her one test. However, a low CoDE-ACS score can also identify patients at high risk of myocardial infarction, reducing the proportion of patients requiring observation and serial testing within the ED.
Therefore, clinicians can use CoDE-ACS to create optimal pathways for patient flow according to local clinical priorities. In the future, the system may be integrated with another ML approach, 12-lead ECG, to improve performance and reduce the proportion of patients requiring attention.
Given the flexibility of CoDE-ACS, the authors advocate the adoption of CoDE-ACS in clinical settings to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations in patients with low myocardial infarction probability. Additionally, the system may allow clinicians to shift focus to patients at increased risk of cardiac death.
Reference magazines:
- Doudesis, D., Lee, KK, Boeddinghaus, J. other. (2023). Machine learning for myocardial infarction diagnosis using cardiac troponin concentration. natural medicine. Doi: 10.1038/s41591-023-02325-4
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230515/Can-machine-learning-improve-myocardial-infarction-diagnosis.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can Machine Learning Improve Myocardial Infarction Diagnosis?
- Imran Khan calls for demonstrations for freedom
- Which trumps the main naysayers who are afraid to argue
- Turkey’s President Erdogan heads for a runoff election that will decide who will lead a key NATO country
- ‘Master Gardener’ star Joel Edgerton made his ‘Star Wars’ debutExBulletin
- Google Billionaire Sergey Brin Presents $600 Million in Soaring Stocks
- Grassroots climate action takes center stage with local community funding
- ‘Licensed to kill’ immune cells determine severity of novel coronavirus infection in SARS-CoV-2 infection
- President Joko Widodo in Jambi, Edi Purwanto awaits funds from the state budget for infrastructure
- Anne Heche buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day
- Secy YS&S discusses setting up sports clinics with tennis legend Vijay Amritraj – Kashmir Reader
- Men’s golf in second place at NCAA Morgan Hill Regional