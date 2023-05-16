Omaha Stroke Survivor Tells Story of Rising Infected Young People





OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — Virtual reality as a way to regain health probably didn’t cross the mind of Bijan Richard nine months ago, but it’s become his reality today. increase. The 38-year-old is recovering from a stroke he suffered last August. New York-born Richards has lived in Omaha since 2009 and first noticed symptoms when returning to town after a friend’s funeral in New York. “I woke up and couldn’t move my hands or lift my arms,” ​​Richards said. He called his doctor and was told to go to the emergency room immediately. At his age, he never thought he had a stroke. Richards said he waited an hour before he was taken to the emergency room at CHI Immanuel Health, where he was hospitalized immediately. “My blood pressure was over 190 to 290,” he said. “I was basically dead.” He said he was in complete shock when doctors gave him the diagnosis. Strokes occur more often in young people. The American Heart Association reports that the young-to-middle-aged population has grown by 11% over the past 15 years. Richard’s stroke left him unable to walk or perform basic functions on his own. “Brushing my teeth, getting dressed, going to the bathroom,” he said. “There were so many!” After months of physical, occupational and speech therapy, Richards said the job was hard but necessary. He appeals to other stroke survivors to keep fighting. “You can’t give up, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “Because there may be others who rely on you and wish you good luck, and you must wish them too.” American Heart Association Lists Symptoms of Stroke drooping face, arm weakness, speech impediments, etc. After observation, it is strongly recommended to see a doctor immediately. Download the app now to see all the latest content. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.3newsnow.com/lifestyle/health/you-cant-give-up-38-year-old-omaha-stroke-survivor-shares-story-as-cases-rise-in-younger-people

