New tools to study cell movement promise advances in cancer research





Some diseases can be diagnosed by identifying physical changes in tissue, such as arteriosclerosis due to heart disease. Diseased cells often exhibit different mechanical properties, or mechanotypes, than normal cells. Efficient tools to measure mechanotype could help physicians diagnose disease at an early stage, predict whether tumors will metastasize, and identify effective drugs and genes associated with specific diseases. there is. In the promising development of cancer screening and therapy, breakthrough research A paper published in Nature Communications by a team of researchers from the medical and biological sciences departments has led to a new clinical test for quickly and easily measuring cell mechanotypes. Cells are constantly moving through the body and interacting with other cells. Cancer cells can move more violently than other cells, sometimes pulling on surrounding tissue. Metastatic cancer cells may have a weaker pulling force than other cancer cells. For the past 25 years, scientists have used tools such as microscopes to assess these pulling forces.While these tools are effective, they are difficult and time consuming to use, making them a bottleneck in cancer research. It has become a neck. The research team wanted to develop a faster assessment method. they discovered: Evaluate how different types of cancer cells differentiate and destroy DNA by using tension gauge tethers (TGTs), small pieces of double-stranded DNA that cells attach to and break apart when pulled. I was able to.

By conjugating fluorescent dyes to intracellularly delivered TGTs that interact with TGTs, thousands of cells can be rapidly assessed without microscopy, and cells can also be classified according to their mechanotype. .

The RAD-TGT (“Rupture and Deliver Tension Gauge Tethers”) tool can distinguish mechanotypes between mixed cell populations, opening up the possibility of identifying genes associated with disease. “Using an instrument called a flow cytometer, we can measure the fluorescence of thousands of cells in minutes and separate cells by their different mechanotypes,” the authors said. Wendy Gordon, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics. “We are currently working on using this assay to study several different mechanistic types of cancer.” The RAD-TGT tool is also useful in assessing problematic cells in various conditions. For example, in metastatic cancer, cancer cells can become floppy and travel through blood vessels to other parts of the body. In that case, drugs that make the cells stronger may be effective. This tool helps researchers assess different states of disease and cellular progression. Funding was provided by the National Institutes of Health.

