Health
Clarify the risks and awareness of mothers-to-be
A recent study published in the journal BMC pregnancy and childbirthresearchers investigated the importance of oral health during pregnancy.
Pregnancy causes hormonal changes that affect the oral cavity. Studies have linked signs of periodontal disease to adverse pregnancy outcomes such as pre-eclampsia, low birth weight, preterm birth, gestational diabetes, premature rupture of membranes, and vulvovaginitis. Plaque levels do not change during pregnancy, but gingival inflammation increases significantly, peaking in late pregnancy and decreasing after 3 months postpartum.
Pregnant women need to pay special attention to their oral health when craving sweet foods, as this affects plaque formation patterns. A healthy diet during pregnancy may have a positive impact on reducing periodontal disease and gum inflammation. Furthermore, research suggests that healthy behaviors of prospective mothers depend on various socioeconomic characteristics. Therefore, maintaining good oral health throughout pregnancy is critical to the overall health of mother and newborn.
study: How much do pregnant women know about the importance of oral health during pregnancy? Survey. Image credit: Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock
research and discovery
In this study, researchers assessed perceptions of the importance of oral health during pregnancy. A questionnaire was created and distributed to mothers aged 19-44 who gave birth at an obstetrics and gynecology department. The questionnaire was designed to collect data on her 5 demographics and his 11 oral health items.
Responses were provided without seeking the help of a dentist to gain real-world knowledge of pregnant women’s oral health awareness. Mean, median, standard deviation and (lower and upper) quartiles of continuous data were calculated. Analysis of variance (ANOVA), Chi-square test, Mann-Honey U-test, or Kruskal-Wallis test were performed to estimate statistical significance.
The research team obtained responses from 200 women with an average age of 31.9. Some participants did not respond to all items on the questionnaire. Based on data from 170 subjects, the average gestational age was 38.9 weeks. Most subjects (55.5%) obtained higher education. Spontaneous birth was reported by her 45% of respondents. 48.5% underwent caesarean section.
Approximately 40% of participants complained of nausea during pregnancy. Only 20% of participants had a dental examination while planning or preparing for pregnancy, and 38.5% had it after the pregnancy was known. Acquisition of higher education was significantly correlated with having dental check-ups.
Nearly 20% of subjects thought the test was unnecessary because they did not have oral or dental problems, but 22% said they did not have the time or money to have it done. About 30% of the subjects self-rated their oral health before pregnancy as being very good. 51.5% rated it as good. About 18% reported discomfort from tartar and small cavities.
Longer pregnancy was correlated with lower self-assessment of pre-pregnancy oral health status. After giving birth, about 21% rated their oral health as very good and 47% said it was good. Some participants (5%) had orthodontic treatment during pregnancy. However, nearly a quarter of participants lacked awareness of the importance of oral hygiene during pregnancy.
Most participants (59.5%) understood its importance during pregnancy, but only 16.5% knew its importance before conception. Most subjects reported brushing their teeth twice daily. Some reported brushing their teeth four times a day. Participants with higher education tended to brush their teeth more frequently. Thirty-seven percent of participants reported bleeding gums, which correlated with nausea during pregnancy.
Approximately 15% of participants reported localized gingival overgrowth during pregnancy, which was significantly correlated with younger age. It was also more common in women who had a caesarean section or had nausea during pregnancy. Gum- and tooth-related complaints were significantly more common among younger subjects and those with nausea during pregnancy.
Signs of dental hypersensitivity were seen in 24.5% of the participants. Approximately 31% reported having dental work during pregnancy, which was significantly more common in younger subjects. One-third of participants reported oral deterioration. Only 5% had teeth extracted during pregnancy.
Conclusion
In summary, the researchers observed that several recognized the positive impact of oral health on the course of pregnancy before conception, and most recognized its importance during pregnancy. Did. Despite this, about 25% of people were still unaware.
The authors observed a correlation between longer gestational age and lower self-assessment of pre-pregnancy oral health, especially for those with lower educational attainment. Therefore, there is a need to identify at-risk individuals and provide them with better care and education. Furthermore, the impact of oral health on pregnancy management and fetal development remains to be elucidated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230515/Pregnancy-and-oral-health-Unveiling-the-risks-and-awareness-for-mothers-to-be.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Bard Update Enhances Source Content Visibility
- Clarify the risks and awareness of mothers-to-be
- Can an earthquake again improve relations between Türkiye and Greece?
- Pak Army hints at action against Imran Khan under Army Law and Official Secrets Law
- Chinese LGBTQ center abruptly closes amid Xi crackdown
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complains about $200,000 salary, then buys $4.7m house
- PSMTI appreciates the leadership of President Joko Widodo
- SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his bedroom
- Sonora tennis repeats as section champion in 5-4 victory over Lindhurst | Sport
- As an unregulated term, fashion industry sustainability has effectively lost its meaning The Irish Times
- The Future of Learning – Online Innovation for Careers in the Technology Industry
- Democratic congressional staffer attacked by man with baseball bat