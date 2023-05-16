Clarify the risks and awareness of mothers-to-be

A recent study published in the journal BMC pregnancy and childbirthresearchers investigated the importance of oral health during pregnancy.

Pregnancy causes hormonal changes that affect the oral cavity. Studies have linked signs of periodontal disease to adverse pregnancy outcomes such as pre-eclampsia, low birth weight, preterm birth, gestational diabetes, premature rupture of membranes, and vulvovaginitis. Plaque levels do not change during pregnancy, but gingival inflammation increases significantly, peaking in late pregnancy and decreasing after 3 months postpartum.

Pregnant women need to pay special attention to their oral health when craving sweet foods, as this affects plaque formation patterns. A healthy diet during pregnancy may have a positive impact on reducing periodontal disease and gum inflammation. Furthermore, research suggests that healthy behaviors of prospective mothers depend on various socioeconomic characteristics. Therefore, maintaining good oral health throughout pregnancy is critical to the overall health of mother and newborn.

study: How much do pregnant women know about the importance of oral health during pregnancy? Survey. Image credit: Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

research and discovery

In this study, researchers assessed perceptions of the importance of oral health during pregnancy. A questionnaire was created and distributed to mothers aged 19-44 who gave birth at an obstetrics and gynecology department. The questionnaire was designed to collect data on her 5 demographics and his 11 oral health items.

Responses were provided without seeking the help of a dentist to gain real-world knowledge of pregnant women’s oral health awareness. Mean, median, standard deviation and (lower and upper) quartiles of continuous data were calculated. Analysis of variance (ANOVA), Chi-square test, Mann-Honey U-test, or Kruskal-Wallis test were performed to estimate statistical significance.

The research team obtained responses from 200 women with an average age of 31.9. Some participants did not respond to all items on the questionnaire. Based on data from 170 subjects, the average gestational age was 38.9 weeks. Most subjects (55.5%) obtained higher education. Spontaneous birth was reported by her 45% of respondents. 48.5% underwent caesarean section.

Approximately 40% of participants complained of nausea during pregnancy. Only 20% of participants had a dental examination while planning or preparing for pregnancy, and 38.5% had it after the pregnancy was known. Acquisition of higher education was significantly correlated with having dental check-ups.

Nearly 20% of subjects thought the test was unnecessary because they did not have oral or dental problems, but 22% said they did not have the time or money to have it done. About 30% of the subjects self-rated their oral health before pregnancy as being very good. 51.5% rated it as good. About 18% reported discomfort from tartar and small cavities.

Longer pregnancy was correlated with lower self-assessment of pre-pregnancy oral health status. After giving birth, about 21% rated their oral health as very good and 47% said it was good. Some participants (5%) had orthodontic treatment during pregnancy. However, nearly a quarter of participants lacked awareness of the importance of oral hygiene during pregnancy.

Most participants (59.5%) understood its importance during pregnancy, but only 16.5% knew its importance before conception. Most subjects reported brushing their teeth twice daily. Some reported brushing their teeth four times a day. Participants with higher education tended to brush their teeth more frequently. Thirty-seven percent of participants reported bleeding gums, which correlated with nausea during pregnancy.

Approximately 15% of participants reported localized gingival overgrowth during pregnancy, which was significantly correlated with younger age. It was also more common in women who had a caesarean section or had nausea during pregnancy. Gum- and tooth-related complaints were significantly more common among younger subjects and those with nausea during pregnancy.

Signs of dental hypersensitivity were seen in 24.5% of the participants. Approximately 31% reported having dental work during pregnancy, which was significantly more common in younger subjects. One-third of participants reported oral deterioration. Only 5% had teeth extracted during pregnancy.

Conclusion

In summary, the researchers observed that several recognized the positive impact of oral health on the course of pregnancy before conception, and most recognized its importance during pregnancy. Did. Despite this, about 25% of people were still unaware.

The authors observed a correlation between longer gestational age and lower self-assessment of pre-pregnancy oral health, especially for those with lower educational attainment. Therefore, there is a need to identify at-risk individuals and provide them with better care and education. Furthermore, the impact of oral health on pregnancy management and fetal development remains to be elucidated.