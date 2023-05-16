What Chattanoogans Should Know About Allergy Season This Year





Chattanoogans with allergies, asthma and other respiratory ailments are expected to become even more ill over the summer as warmer temperatures this year extend an already severe pollen season. The researchers found that “the pollen season started 20 days earlier, was 10 days longer and produced 21% more pollen than in 1990.” According to published research Published in the 2021 scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Chattanoogans may experience respiratory ailments such as itchy eyes, sneezing and nasal congestion for longer periods than usual. (Read more: Chattanooga doctor explains what to expect during an allergy skin test) Dr. Mark Cromey, a pediatric and adult allergist at the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, said more patients are experiencing more severe respiratory symptoms this year due to prolonged pollen counts. “[This year]has probably been the worst year in years. People really have a lot of problems with allergies at this time of year,” Cromie said in a phone interview Monday. Cromie attributes the increased pollen counts and longer pollen seasons to the weather the region has seen in recent months due to climate change trends. Rising temperatures and changes in weather patterns are prolonging and increasing pollen production during the pollen season. According to the American Society of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. (Read more: COVID-19 or allergies? Chattanooga doctor explains how to tell the difference) Trees and grasses produce much of the pollen that causes severe allergic symptoms in people. According to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Department Air Quality Report, pollen counts on May 12 were 41 grass pollen counts and 114 tree pollen counts. Grass pollen counts between 20 and 199 are considered high, and those between 90 and 1,499 are considered high. Trees are considered high. “Now that both pollens are in the air, it’s a bad time for many people who are allergic to tree pollen and grass pollen,” Cromie said. (Read more: Seasonal allergy sufferers, sorry, local honey is no miracle cure) Precautions to reduce allergy symptoms include showering after going out, washing clothes to remove pollen residue, and staying indoors on days with high pollen counts. Cromie suggests using antihistamines and nasal sprays. For those with more severe allergies, we offer allergy shots that boost the body’s immunity to allergens. Cromie said tree and grass pollen is expected to last until June. The pollen season ends at the end of summer, but in the fall, pollen from weeds causes hay fever again. Please contact Sam Still at [email protected]

