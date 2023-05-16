Universal flu vaccine based on mRNA technology to be tested by National Institutes of Health





The patient is currently enrolled in an early-stage clinical trial, universal influenza vaccine It is based on messenger RNA technology, the National Institutes of Health announced Monday. Scientists hope the vaccine will protect against different strains of influenza and provide long-term immunity so people don’t need to be vaccinated every year. Messenger RNA (mRNA) is the technology behind it modern‘sand PfizerThe novel coronavirus vaccine widely used by NIH played a key role in developing the mRNA platform used by Moderna. “A universal influenza vaccine could provide an important line of defense against future influenza pandemic outbreaks,” said Dr. Hugh Auchincross, acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a statement Monday. The universal flu vaccine trial will enroll up to 50 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 49 to test whether the vaccine is safe and produces an immune response, according to the NIH. The study will also include participants who received a quadrivalent flu vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus, and will compare the universal shot with current commercially available vaccines. Universal Shot was developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The clinical trial enrolls volunteers at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. current generation flu vaccine Although it provides important protection against hospitalization, the effectiveness of vaccination varies greatly from year to year. Scientists now need to predict months in advance which strains of influenza will circulate, giving vaccine makers time to produce vaccines ahead of the respiratory virus season. Leading flu strains can change between the time an expert selects a strain and the time manufacturers start vaccinating. Depending on the season, shots may not fit well with circulating strains, resulting in reduced effectiveness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccines reduce disease risk by 40% to 60% when well-matched with circulating strains. In some years, however, vaccine efficacy was only 19% because vaccination was inadequate. Between 2010 and 2020, flu killed between 12,000 and 52,000 people a year in the United States, according to the CDC, depending on the circulating strain and vaccine suitability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/cold-and-flu/universal-flu-vaccine-based-mrna-tech-tested-national-institutes-healt-rcna84571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos