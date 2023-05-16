Connect with us

Health

Hyperbaric oxygen may improve cardiac function in long-term new coronavirus infection

Hyperbaric oxygen may improve cardiac function in long-term new coronavirus infection

 


Editor’s Note: For the latest lengthy COVID-19 news and guidance, please visit Medscape’s Long COVID Resource Center.

hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) Increased markers of cardiac function in a small randomized controlled trial in long-term COVID-19 patients.

Left ventricular global longitudinal strain (GLS) decreased at baseline, and patients who received HBOT had a significant increase in GLS compared with those who received sham treatment.

GLS is a measure of systolic function that is believed to be a predictor of heart failure-related outcomes.

The study also showed a non-significant increase in global work efficiency (GWE) and global work index (GWI) in HBOT-treated patients.

“HBOT is an effective treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, diver decompression sickness, and other conditions such as post-diver cognitive impairment. strokesaid Marina Reitman, M.D., of the Sackler College of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel. heart.org | Medscape Cardiology. her team Studied Using HBOT in asymptomatic elderly patients, they found that this treatment appeared to improve left ventricular end-systolic function.

“We need to be open-minded about this treatment for other indications,” she says. “This is the cornerstone of precision medicine.

“We can now say that post-corona syndrome patients should probably be assessed as follows. echocardiography “GLS is the main parameter that showed improvement in our study. These patients may benefit from HBOT if GLS is below normal, but determining the optimal number of sessions needs additional research,” she added.

Reitman presented the study on May 10 at the European Conference on Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) 2023, the scientific meeting of the European Society of Cardiology.

Changes in biomarkers

The study included 60 hospitalized and non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms for at least 3 months after mild to moderately symptomatic COVID-19 infection. Patients with postsymptomatic syndrome were enrolled.

Participants were randomized to receive HBOT or sham treatment five times per week for eight weeks, for a total of 40 sessions. They underwent echocardiography to assess his GLS at baseline and 1–3 weeks after his final session.

The HBOT group received 90 minutes of 100% oxygen at 2 atm through a mask with air breaks of 5 minutes every 20 minutes.

The sham group received 21% oxygen for 90 minutes at 1 atm via a mask.

At baseline, 29 participants (48%) had normal ejection fraction but decreased GLS, Reitman said. Of those, 16 (53%) belonged to his HBOT group and 13 (43%) to the sham group.

The average GLS at baseline for all participants was -17.8%. A normal value is about -20%.

In the HBOT group, GLS increased significantly from -17.8% at baseline to -20.2% after HBOT. In the sham group, GLS was -17.8% at baseline and -19.1% at study end, but there was no statistically significant difference between the two measures.

Additionally, GWE after HBOT increased overall from 96.3 to 97.1.

Reitman’s poster showed GLS and myocardial activity index before and after HBOT in a 45-year-old patient. GLS before treatment was -19%. GWE he was 96%. GWI was 1833 mmHg.

GLS after HBOT treatment was -22%. GWE, 98%. and GWI, 1911 mm Hg.

Unclear clinical relevance

Scott Gollenstein, M.D., Associate Professor of Surgery, Dean of Medicine wound care Hyperbaric Medicine and New York University, Langon, Long Island, New York commented on the study. heart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

“This approach certainly deserves research, but its benefits are difficult to assess,” he says. “Because the mechanism of prolongation of COVID-19 is not yet understood, it is difficult to say that HBOT will be an effective treatment from there.”

That said, he added, “This is probably the best study I’ve seen in that it’s a randomized controlled trial rather than a case series.”

Nonetheless, he said, “We do not know from this study whether changes in GLS are clinically relevant. As a clinician, I cannot say now that HBOT improves.” heart failure Long-term secondary effects of COVID-19. For example, I don’t know if the participant was a NY state heart failure class 3 or 4, but suddenly they went from being awful to being very well. ”

“There are many interventions that have the potential to alter markers of cardiac function and inflammation,” he said. “But if treatment does not change the quantity or quality of life, is it really worth it?”

Gollenstein said it’s fine to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19-related heart failure with HBOT. study A study conducted early in the pandemic showed it to be safe. “However, HBOT is an expensive treatment in the United States, and there are still some risks and side effects, albeit very low.”

This study was not funded. Reitman and Gollenstein have not disclosed the financial relationship involved.

European Conference on Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) 2023. Presented on 10 May 2023.

Follow Medscape for more news Facebook, twitter, Instagramand YouTube.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/991971

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: