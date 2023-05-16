The number of times a person can be infected with dengue fever in a lifetime is…





Every year, the country designates May 16 as National Dengue Day as part of an initiative led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the National Health Portal of India, the main objective of the initiative is to raise awareness about dengue fever and strengthen preparedness to prevent and control the disease before the infection season begins. Dengue feverDengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease that has infected an estimated 390 million people worldwide and killed up to 36,000, is a serious health concern, the Global Mosquito Program said. I’m here.

We already know that dengue has a significant impact on health, but subsequent infections are even more severe. Dr Sheila Murali Chakravarthy, head of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital on Bannergatta Road, Bangalore, gave a similar explanation, saying, “Repeated dengue infections can affect the functioning of the body.” rice field. immunity response. “ Experts shared that dengue fever is caused by four different strains. virus. Recovery from one strain provides lifelong immunity to that particular strain, but subsequent infection with another strain can cause more severe symptoms. I agree, Dr. Mona Lisa Sahu, Infectious Diseases Consultant, Yashoda Hospital, hyderabad They state that this phenomenon can be explained by the Halstead theory of antibody-mediated immune enhancement, which states that neutralizing antibodies against certain serotypes are not protective against other serotypes. “Ideally, he has four serotypes of dengue, and one serotype could give him four dengue in his lifetime. immunity It’s effective against certain serotypes of dengue, but there can always be some variability in medicine,” she shared. Dengue fever can affect organs such as the liver, heart, and lungs. (Source: Getty Images) Chakravarthy said recurring dengue infections can harm the body in many ways. *Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) and Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS): In some cases, subsequent infection can lead to more severe disease, causing bleeding and organ damage, and potentially life-threatening risks. *Organ damage: Dengue fever can harm the following organs: liver, heart, lungs. Repeated infections can exacerbate this damage and cause long-term health complications. *Immune system dysfunction: Multiple dengue infections can disrupt the normal functioning of the immune system, increase susceptibility to other infections, and compromise the overall immune response. Taking precautions is important to avoid recurring dengue infections. bitten by a mosquitoDr. J. Harikishan, Senior General Physician at Kaminani Hospital in Hyderabad, said this is the main way the virus is transmitted. “This includes using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, and keeping windows and doors closed or screened. Eliminating their breeding grounds is also essential.” Dr. Harikishan also taught us the following things to keep in mind: *Please wear protective clothing such as long sleeves and long pants.

*Please close the windows and doors or keep the screen door closed.

*Please eliminate the water that accumulates in places where mosquitoes breed.

*Do not rely on insecticide sprays alone to get rid of mosquitoes.

*Avoid traveling to areas with high incidence of dengue fever as much as possible.

*If you suspect you have dengue, do not take aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as they may increase your risk of bleeding. 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

