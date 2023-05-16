Can excess belly fat lead to hair loss?





Hair health is related to several factors, including diet, sleep habits, and overall lifestyle. However, being overweight or obesity Aside from its association with various problems such as heart disease, joint pain, blood pressure, diabetes and increased risk of bowel disease, it might also be associated with alopecia.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Paraniappan Manickam emphasized the same in an Instagram post, stating, “Insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) increases blood flow to the root of the hair bulb, promoting hair growth and It’s an important hormone that helps promote hair growth.” prevent its loss. Plus, this hormone acts like insulin, so if insulin doesn’t work, IGF doesn’t work either, resulting in less hair growth,” he added. He further shared: waist circumference Anything over 90cm for men and 80cm for women leads to an increase in belly fat. “If you see someone baring their stomach, there’s a 90% chance that their body isn’t using or producing insulin properly, which can lead to hair loss,” Manickam said. . So is there really a connection between the two? We reached out to an expert to find out more. There’s an “indirect correlation” between the two, says nutritionist Jaslene Kaul. belly fat and hair loss. “That’s because hair growth depends on a person’s vital signs. If obese people are deficient in nutrients such as vitamin D12 and vitamin B, they are more likely to lose hair density and quality.” Having said that, people who are thin and thin can also lose hair, so it depends entirely on the levels of vitamins and minerals in the body.” However, she pointed out that people with excess belly fat can suffer from: insulin resistance, can cause hyperpigmentation and PCOS, thereby leading to hair loss. “But there is no direct link between the two symptoms,” she said. indianexpress.comFurthermore, it says that obese people may suffer from “stress from weight problems, overeating and mood swings,” which can disrupt the hair growth cycle and lead to hair loss. “Therefore, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutritious diet and reducing stress levels may help promote hair growth,” concluded Kaul. Meanwhile, according to Dr. Linky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist and Skin Surgeon at The Aesthetic Clinic: Mumbai“Obesity induces inflammatory signals in hair follicle stem cells, preventing their regeneration, and over time, hair follicles weaken and hair thins. This is because overweight people are affected by male hormones.” I will also explain why it is easy alopecia” In addition, she noted that abdominal fat also interferes with insulin growth factor function. “Without IGF, blood flow to the hair follicles is reduced, which leads to hair follicles being malnourished and causing hair loss,” she says. “ Experts say the solution is to get quality sleep to reduce stress and reduce cortisol production, eat a diet rich in iron and biotin to strengthen hair, and maintain a healthy weight. , said to avoid hair experiments to prevent hair loss. 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

