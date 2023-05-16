First case of treatment-resistant ringworm found in US patient | US news

Health
First case of treatment-resistant ringworm found in US patient
Two highly contagious, drug-resistant ringworm infections were confirmed in the United States.
Those cases were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in February and were shared in a report released Thursday.
The patients are from New York City and first developed symptoms in 2021 and 2022.
One of the infected patients, a 47-year-old woman, was found to have developed severe ringworm, known as ringworm, while traveling. Bangladesh.
She developed a rash on her thighs and buttocks, and health officials reported that antifungal creams did not relieve her severe ringworm.
The woman’s infection was caused by a relatively new fungus called Trichophyton indotineae, the causative agent of Trichophyton.
“My radar worked instantly,” Dr. Abrom Kaplan, an assistant professor of dermatology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, who treated the patient and is one of the authors of the report, told NBC News.
After returning to the United States, the woman visited the hospital’s emergency ward three times for help. Doctors tried several treatments commonly used for ringworm, but by December there was no improvement.
After repeated attempts, doctors put her on four weeks of griseofulvin therapy, commonly used to treat skin infections such as athlete’s foot and ringworm. But doctors are still considering other treatments.
Her son and husband, who live with her, have similar rashes and are currently being tested.
Infections caused by this drug-resistant fungus have spread rapidly in South Asia over the past decade, likely due to overuse of treatments such as topical antifungals and corticosteroids, according to a CDC report.
Another case of skin infection
Another 28-year-old patient developed a skin infection during her third trimester in 2021.
She had no underlying medical conditions, had no contact with anyone with a similar rash, and had no international travel history.
The rash was seen all over the woman’s neck, abdomen, genitals, and buttocks.
She was then diagnosed with ringworm and started oral terbinafine therapy in January 2022 after giving birth.
However, because the rash did not subside, the patient was treated with itraconazole, an antifungal cream.
The rash cleared after 4 weeks, but the patient is still being monitored for possible recurrence of the infection.
What is ringworm and how is it treated?
According to the NHS, ringworm is a common fungal infection.
The main symptom of infection is a rash that may appear red, silvery, or darker than the surrounding skin, depending on skin tone.
The NHS website also notes that the rash can be scaly, dry, swollen and itchy.
Ringworm can be transmitted through close contact with:
• people or animals who are already infected;
• Infected objects such as bed sheets, combs, towels
• Soil contains infectious diseases, but the NHS says this is less common
The CDC says treatment for ringworm depends on where it is on the body and how serious the infection is.
Some types of ringworm can be treated with over-the-counter drugs, while others may require treatment with a prescription antifungal drug.
