Study reveals what’s wrong with cough syrup





From India Today Health Desk: A study showed that restricting the use of cough and cold medicines in children significantly and sustainably reduced addiction. When a child starts showing symptoms of the flu, parents often reach for cough syrups to relieve dry and chest coughs. According to research, Toddlers usually catch colds at least six times a yeartreatment with cough syrup should no longer be the first consideration. research, Published in the Australian Journal of Medicineexamined medication errors, adverse events at the correct dose, and accidental ‘exploratory uptake’ such as when infants go to the medicine cabinet on their own. Scientists at the University of Sydney have revealed that the government has mandated relabeling of these products in 2012 and 2020. In 2012, her medicated cough and cold product labels could no longer carry instructions for children under the age of 6 and had to display additional warnings. Also read | Do Cough Syrups Really Work?experts answer In 2020, a warning was issued that sedating antihistamines should not be used in children under the age of 2 for any reason (such as allergies or hay fever). The study comes amid evidence of the toll from poisoning and death, and many countries, including Australia, have restricted cough medicines and given children under 6 years of age no cough medicines. can’t Studies show that young children typically catch colds at least six times a year, but treating them with cough syrup should no longer be your first priority. (Photo credit: Getty Images) What’s in your cough medicine? The active ingredients in cough syrups vary according to their claimed benefits. Scientists shared that these syrups contain suppressants (which weaken the body’s cough reflex), expectorants, and mucolytics (both of which help clear phlegm). Other cough and cold remedies contain sedatives to relieve nasal congestion and sedative antihistamines to relieve sneezing, stop a runny nose, and help you sleep. Drugs with the highest risk include sedating antihistamines and opioid-based cough medicines. Also read | When flu season arrives, read this before taking antibiotics Cough syrups that do not contain sedatives are considered safer, but there are few studies on the safety and effectiveness of these products in children. Studies have reported adverse effects, particularly overuse agitation and psychosis, he said. The study suggests that labeling changes resulted in a 50 percent reduction in poison center calls and an additional 50 percent reduction in hospital admissions for cough and cold medicines. Despite this, the Australian Poisons Center still receives hundreds of calls a year regarding these products for young children. What should parents do instead? The best thing you can do for your child is to give him “rest and peace of mind.” He added that antibiotics should not be taken unless a doctor has diagnosed acute bacterial pneumonia or chronic cough due to a bacterial infection such as prolonged bacterial bronchitis, whooping cough or lung abscess. Also read | WHO says contaminated Indian cough syrup found in Western Pacific For fever, pain, paracetamol or ibuprofen can be used. Before consuming, check the correct dosage indicated on the package according to your child’s weight and age. Give honey to children over 12 months of age if they have a wet cough. There is evidence that honey can reduce mucus production.

