Researchers Find Different Species Share Similar Mechanisms of Molecular Response to Nanoparticles ScienceDaily





Researchers at the University of Tampere FHAIVE FHAIVE (Finland Center for the Development and Validation of Integrated Approaches) have discovered a novel response mechanism specific to exposure to nanoparticles that is common to multiple species. By analyzing large datasets of molecular responses to nanomaterials, postdoctoral researcher Juzy Del Giudice found that a wide variety of species, from humans to simpler organisms, were exposed to this type of exposure over time. We uncover an ancestral epigenetic defense mechanism that explains how we adapt.

The results of the study, coordinated by Professor Dario Greco of the Faculty of Medicine and Medical Technology, are published in a scientific paper. Ancestral molecular reaction to nanomaterial particles, recently published in a magazine natural nanotechnology. “We demonstrate for the first time that there is a specific response to nanoparticles that correlates with their nanocharacteristics. It reveals how it reacts to matter, which suggests a solution to the problem.” One Chemical, One Signature This issue currently limits the use of toxicogenomes in chemical safety assessments,” says Dario Greco, Director of FHAIVE and Professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Tampere. The link between nanoparticles and immunity The implications of this research extend beyond the field of toxicants. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of immune activation in predicting the clinical outcome of viral infections. In more polluted areas, COVID-19 has had a more severe impact on humans. “Our results reveal an important link between our understanding of an organism’s basic defense mechanisms and its immune function,” Greco points out. “When it comes to drugs and viruses, we understand that every exposure or infection leaves a mark on our immune system, and this mark affects how we respond to future pathogens. We now have evidence that even particulate matter stimulates our immune system,” says Juzy del Giudice, lead author of the scientific publication. increase. The negative effects of air pollution on respiratory function have long been known, but scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have just recently established that air pollution is one of the leading causes of lung cancer in nonsmokers. In both COVID-19 and lung cancer cases, the effects of fine particles on the immune system contributed to these effects. “The link between particulate matter and immune activation is of paramount importance and may have important epidemiological implications,” says Professor Del Giudice. One step closer to the health of the planet Another important lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic concerns the concept of global health. All life on Earth is interconnected, and effects on one species will eventually propagate to other species. In this regard, the results of this study also open new avenues for building integrated models that predict the effects of chemical exposures on many species at once. “Our results go in this direction by describing a fundamental defense mechanism common to many species across the tree of life,” says Del Giudice. Nanotechnology plays an important role in many fields, from biomedicine to energy to climate. An artificial nanomaterial is a chemical or material whose particle size is only 1 to 100 nanometers, i.e. one third of he human hair. Thousands of consumer products now contain nanomaterials and must be tested for possible health and environmental effects. Traditional toxicology cannot keep up with this technological development as it relies on animal or in vitro tests to monitor phenotypic changes in response to exposure. “We cannot test every new nanomaterial for every possible species on Earth. We need innovative methods to reliably evaluate potentially dangerous products as quickly as possible.” Scientific evidence like the one in this study will help develop new models that don’t require large-scale experiments,” says Grego. This research was conducted within the EU project NanoSolveIT to establish computational models for testing the environmental health and safety of engineered nanomaterials. The study was led by FHAIVE and involved researchers from universities across Europe, as well as the US, Australia, South Africa, Japan and South Korea. In addition, FHAIVE is developing alternatives to animal testing at the national level.

