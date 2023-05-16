A study found that American blacks experienced 1.6 million excess deaths compared to the white population in 22 years





Despite years of efforts to reduce health disparitiesa new study draws attention to dramatic differences in mortality among black Americans. Researchers found that in the last 22 years, from 1999 to 2020, the black population in the United States experienced more than 1.63 million excess deaths compared to the white population, and more than 80 million years of life expectancy lost. discovered. “After a period of progress in reducing inequality, improvements stalled, and the gap between black and white populations worsened in 2020,” the authors wrote in a study released Tuesday. Published in the medical journal “JAMA”. “Heart disease had the highest excess mortality, and infants and middle-aged adults had the highest potential life loss in excess years,” the study notes. Along with heart disease for both men and women, cancer, especially in men, is the main contributor to the difference in excess mortality. excess death According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is usually defined as “the difference between the number of deaths observed during a specified period and the number of deaths expected during the same period.” In 2020, the last year of study, New coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) appeared as the main cause of death unfair sacrifices for black Americans. That same year, the age-adjusted excess mortality rate from COVID-19 was the highest among black men and the second highest among black women, after heart disease. The authors say these findings demonstrate the need to measure progress and the need for new approaches to promote health equity in the United States. It also points to the worrying impact of health inequalities on children. “The stark disparity noted in this study between infancy and childhood explains the striking increase in excess mortality and the even more pronounced disparity in years of life potentially lost. ,” the researchers wrote. This study used national data from the CDC to focus on differences between non-Hispanic blacks and non-Hispanic whites to understand recent trends in disparities between these two specific groups. “Following studies using data from other racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups will be needed to fully understand mortality inequalities in the United States,” the authors note. . Racial disparities in health outcomes and mortality have been observed in many specific areas of previous research. For example, more women die during or shortly after childbirth in the United States than in any other developed country. Especially among women of color.

U.S. maternal mortality rate hits highest in 60 years due to COVID-19, highest among black women 05:24 Dr. Henning Thiemeier, director of the Harvard Maternal and Child Health Task Force, said determining the causes of racial disparities poses “intrinsically one of the greatest public health challenges.” “Face the Nation” on CBS News last year. About 700 women in the United States die each year during labor or within a month of giving birth, Thiemayer said, and most of these deaths are “preventable.” “We think this is on the iceberg of poor women’s health and black women’s poor health,” added Tymeyer. “And there seem to be several reasons, from poverty to discrimination to inadequate care for women in this group.” trending news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/black-americans-excess-deaths-compared-to-white-population-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

