Health
Recognizing stroke and aneurysm symptoms can help patients get life-saving treatment in time
Situations that affect the brain can create emergencies almost without warning. Strokes and aneurysms require treatment as soon as possible, and prompt action can save lives. Recognizing the signs of serious brain disease in yourself and others can help you achieve prompt care and the best possible health.
In the case of stroke, blood clot-busting drugs can be given intravenously if treated within 4½ hours of seeing the patient exhibiting atypical behavior.
For more severe strokes, patients may be able to undergo thrombectomy within the first 24 hours after stroke. In thrombectomy, a catheter is inserted into a small artery from the top of the leg to the brain to identify and remove the clot.
It is important to identify the signs of stroke and contact the emergency medical team promptly. If stroke is suspected, Do it quickly
- balance – Does the person suddenly have problems with balance or coordination?
- eye – Did you suddenly lose sight in one or both eyes?
- face – Ask the other person to smile. Is one side of your face drooping or numb?
- Arms – Ask the other person to raise both arms. Is one arm weak or paralyzed?
- speech – Ask them to repeat a simple sentence such as “the sky is blue”. Are the words unclear?
- severe headache – Is the person experiencing the worst headache of their life?
Brain disorders can have similar symptoms, but affect the brain differently and require different treatments. Aneurysms are often mistaken for stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow and oxygen in the brain are cut off. An aneurysm occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding in the brain.
One type of brain hemorrhage is subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) caused by an aneurysm. This is the type of brain hemorrhage experienced by Nancy Adams.
“I remember it was late afternoon and I wasn’t feeling well. I was decorating my birthday with my daughter and I got stuck in one ear. ‘ said Adams. “When I lay down, I felt pain in my neck after a few minutes.”
Nancy suspected she was having a stroke and walked around the room to test herself. “I had to hold on to something. After that I couldn’t lift my legs to get on the bed and had to sit on the floor. My daughter called an ambulance. The pain in my neck was extreme. and the headache was really horrible.”
Adams remembers going to the hospital and having a CT scan, but it took weeks before he was fully conscious. Her attending physician, Dr. Amrendra Milampuri of the Karl Institute for Neuroscience, found additional aneurysms, one of which was bleeding.
“After she recovered from her ruptured aneurysm, we followed her in the clinic for treatment of two other aneurysms,” said Dr. Millampuri. “She was reluctant to undergo open brain surgery to place a clip in the aneurysm. ”
Adams’ aneurysm was treated with the WEB device, a single implant the size of an eraser head. Spherical stents block blood flow to the aneurysm and heal the aneurysm from the inside.
Dr. Milampuri also points out that endovascular procedures such as coiling and WEB devices to repair brain aneurysms have become more popular over the past two decades. “Previously, it was primarily treated with open surgery. Similar to thrombectomy, x-rays and dyes are used to see the aneurysm, and a catheter is advanced through a small artery in the thigh to the brain.”
“I’m 53 and never noticed them.” [aneurysms]said Adams. “If it hadn’t been for the rupture, I wouldn’t have noticed, but now I feel the same as I did before the rupture.” Adams also made lifestyle changes to lower her blood pressure to avoid further ruptures.
When the brain is affected, the rehabilitation process depends on the severity of the condition and the patient’s recovery process. “Patients love the minimally invasive procedure, short hospital stay, and low risk,” Dr. Milampuri said.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to do it without going through a horrible process. It really worked for me,” Adams said. “I’m so glad Dr. Mirampuri got the chance to do that because he’s a really great guy.”
Prompt action is the best way to speed recovery from a stroke or aneurysm.Test your stroke knowledge with this online quiz.
For more information on stroke and aneurysms, please visit: curl.org.
