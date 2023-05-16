Study Finds Chronic Pain Is More Common Than Diabetes And Depression

According to one research organization, people develop new chronic pain at a higher rate than newly diagnosed diabetes, depression and high blood pressure. The study was announced Tuesday.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, is based on data from an annual survey conducted by the National Institutes of Health that asks adults how often they have experienced pain in the past three months. Chronic pain was defined as pain most days or every day during the period.

Researchers compared more than 10,000 responses from 2019 and 2020. To determine the proportion of new-onset cases during that period, we used an index called person-years, which describes the number and volume of people who participated in the study. Not everyone responded at the same intervals, resulting in longer intervals between survey responses.

Researchers identified approximately 52 new cases of chronic pain per 1,000 person-years. This was higher than the incidence of hypertension (45 new cases per 1,000 person-years) and much higher than the new incidence of depression and diabetes.

The study found that 6.3% of people who were pain-free in 2019 reported new chronic pain in 2020.

“What we have discovered, to no one’s surprise, is that there is an alarming problem of pre-existing chronic pain in this country, with huge numbers of people developing chronic pain each year. That’s what it means,” said Dr Sean McKee. Although he was the chief of pain medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine, he was not involved in the study.

In 2019, approximately 21% of the more than 10,000 adults who participated in NIH studies reported chronic pain. In contrast, nearly 19% of American adults have depression, while less than 10% have diabetes, heart disease, and asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hypertension was more common than chronic pain. From 2017 to 2020, on average, about 48% of adults had high blood pressure.

“Chronic pain can be its own disease,” McKee says.

He added that while people often experience chronic pain in multiple parts of the body, lower back pain is the most common, followed by headaches and neck pain.

A new study found that people over the age of 50 are at higher risk of chronic pain than younger adults. However, not all cases persist. Nearly 10% of adults who reported chronic pain in 2019 said they were pain-free in 2020.

Gregory Scherrer, who studies the mechanisms behind pain in his lab at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, says many doctors start with mild pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen to treat chronic pain. Prescribe and then move to stronger drugs such as opioids.

But Scherrer, who was not involved in the NIH study, said, “It’s not clear whether opioids are always helpful, especially given that opioids are addictive and have side effects such as drowsiness and sedation. ‘ said.

McKee estimates that there are a total of 200 medications available for people with chronic pain. But because almost all are prescribed off-label, they may not have been studied in large clinical trials to treat chronic pain, and they aren’t necessarily covered by insurance, he said.

Physicians may repurpose antidepressants, antiseizure drugs, and drugs to treat heart rhythm abnormalities in patients with chronic pain.

“One of the biggest problems we have as a society is the accessibility and affordability of these treatments,” McKee added.

of the study Last year, about 20% of people with chronic, severe back pain said they were not receiving treatment for it (although the study did not consider over-the-counter medication use).

Other options for managing chronic pain include physical therapy, psychotherapy, and nerve blocks, which are injections of anesthetics or anti-inflammatory drugs at the site of pain.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach, McKee said, and research is underway to provide patients with better options.

Scherrer’s lab, for example, is investigating ways to develop new non-addictive pain relievers. In particular, he expects identify nerve cells Involved in the physical sensation of pain.

“The goal would be to be able to block these cells or reduce their activity,” he said.

Both Scherrer and Mackie said stimulating nerve cells with electrodes or magnets also shows promise.

One such technique, called peripheral nerve stimulation, involves implanting electrodes along nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. The electrodes send pulses to nerves, tricking the brain into turning off or attenuating pain signals.

Another approach, transcranial magnetic stimulation, applies an electromagnetic coil to the scalp to send pulses to the brain that similarly mask pain signals.

Richard Nahin, an epidemiologist at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine, who led the NIH study, said doctors are also increasingly interested in integrative therapies for chronic pain, such as acupuncture, massage therapy and yoga.

“Certainly, clinical trials published in major journals have found benefits of these non-pharmacological approaches,” he said.

Scherrer also highlighted the benefits of cognitive-behavioral therapy, which focuses on changing thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes to help manage pain.

“Sometimes the brain can repair itself,” says Scherrer. “If you promote a positive attitude and try to make patients believe that the treatment will work, they are more likely to succeed.”

a trial Among the 850 participants, they found that cognitive-behavioral therapy led to some pain relief, but not opioid drug use.

Experts say the ideal pain management strategy is likely to include a combination of different treatments and interventions.

In general, it’s better to get treatment early, before pain starts to diminish your quality of life, McKee added.

“If it’s interfering with your work, play, or socializing with family and friends, don’t worry. Find a good clinician,” he said.