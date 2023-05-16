Pelvic organ prolapse: types, symptoms, causes, diagnosis

Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) occurs when the pelvic organs fall out of their normal position due to weakness or damage to surrounding muscles. POP usually occurs after pregnancy, childbirth, and occasionally after menopause. Organs affected include: uterus, neckvagina, prostate, bladder, urethraor rectum.

Many POP cases have no noticeable symptoms, but some experience tightness or swelling in the vaginal area and other similar symptoms. Treatment options after diagnosis may include close observation, support with a vaginal appliance, or surgery.

This article discusses the different types of pelvic organ prolapse and outlines the common symptoms, diagnostic process, and treatment options for this condition.

SDI Productions/Getty Images



Types of pelvic organ prolapse

Different types of pelvic organ prolapse are classified based on the organ affected. for example:

uterine prolapse : In uterine prolapse, the uterus falls into the vagina and sometimes protrudes out.

: In uterine prolapse, the uterus falls into the vagina and sometimes protrudes out. front vaginal wall prolapse (or cystocele) : Vaginal wall prolapse occurs when the bladder descends and pushes against the front wall of the vagina.

: Vaginal wall prolapse occurs when the bladder descends and pushes against the front wall of the vagina. Posterior vaginal wall prolapse (or rectocele) : This occurs when the rectum descends and protrudes into the back wall of the vagina.

: This occurs when the rectum descends and protrudes into the back wall of the vagina. cervical prolapse : In cervical prolapse, several organs fall out, including the bladder, uterus, and rectum.

: In cervical prolapse, several organs fall out, including the bladder, uterus, and rectum. vaginal vault prolapse: Vaginal vault prolapse occurs after prolapse of the vaginal vault. hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus), causing the top of the vagina to drop and create a bulge.

Symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse

Many people with pelvic organ prolapse may have no noticeable symptoms. If symptoms occur, they may include:

Feeling or seeing a bulge protruding from the vaginal opening

Feeling tight, uncomfortable, or bloated in the pelvic area

leaking urine or difficulty urinating defecation

difficult to insert tampon

sexual dysfunction

Pelvic organ prolapse is reported in approximately 3% of women in the United States. Data show that it tends to be more common in older women.

What Causes Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

There are several causes of pelvic organ prolapse. The two most common are: pregnancy and childbirthbecause these experiences can be stressful pelvic floor muscles and connective tissue.

Other causes of POP include:

aging

hormonal changes during menopause

have had pelvic surgery in the past, or hysterectomy

Abdominal pressure and tension due to lifting heavy objects, obesity, chronic cough, constipation

family history

How is pelvic organ prolapse diagnosed?

A health care provider diagnoses pelvic organ prolapse. The examination usually begins with questions about symptoms, medical history, and medical history. pelvic examination. This involves a health care provider inserting an instrument called a speculum into the vagina so that the pelvic organs can be better viewed and evaluated for POP.

Additionally, look for POP complexities such as: urinary incontinence, faecal incontinenceagain bladder obstruction. In some cases, an imaging test known as computed tomography (CT) may be ordered in more severe cases of POP.

Experts recommend regular yearly screening for POPs gynecological examinationIn some cases, patients may be too embarrassed to mention their symptoms.

How is pelvic organ prolapse treated?

There are several different treatment options for pelvic organ prolapse, depending on factors such as type, severity, age and general health.

The goals of treatment are to relieve symptoms, improve quality of life and sexual function, and prevent new prolapses from occurring. Your healthcare provider may recommend one or a combination of the following options.

observation : Mild cases with few symptoms may require a follow-up visit to ensure prolapse is not worsening.

: Mild cases with few symptoms may require a follow-up visit to ensure prolapse is not worsening. pessary: A removable device is inserted into the vagina to support the prolapsed organ and reduce symptoms.

A removable device is inserted into the vagina to support the prolapsed organ and reduce symptoms. Surgery: Minimally invasive surgeries exist to support the vagina, uterus and pelvic floor and have been shown to be successful in more severe cases of POP.

Other parts of the treatment plan may include hormone therapyespecially if you have had a hysterectomy or pelvic floor muscle exercises (kegel exercises) to strengthen muscle control in that part of the body.

Studies have shown that the more patients are educated about home care and pessary use, the less likely they are to have complications.

Note that some mild cases of POP may not require immediate treatment. However, more severe prolapse may affect other organs in the body if left untreated.

prognosis

Pelvic organ prolapse is not life-threatening, but living with the condition can still be troublesome if you have symptoms.

Many people experience no symptoms at first, but may start experiencing a rather uncomfortable bulge. Fortunately, surgery to treat POP is usually successful, and some studies have shown improvements in symptoms and other problems in follow-up analyzes.

Apart from this, it is not uncommon for POP patients to experience other pelvic floor conditions such as urinary incontinence. overactive bladder, or fecal incontinence. Experts recommend getting tested regularly for these symptoms.

summary

Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is a common condition that causes one of the pelvic organs to fall out of its normal position, resulting in a bulge near the vaginal opening. Affected organs include the uterus, cervix, prostate, bladder, urethra, and rectum. It is caused by weakened or damaged pelvic floor muscles and surrounding tissue and can develop after pregnancy or childbirth. Treatment options include observation, assistive devices, and surgery.