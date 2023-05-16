Hepatitis A infections rise among homeless residents, county ramps up prevention efforts

With hepatitis A infections on the rise among homeless residents, the county health department is calling for increased vaccination and hygiene efforts across the region.

County Public Health Director Dr. Wilma Wooten said the general average of two cases per month has recently been reported, with three reported cases in the first week of May and four cases in the last week of April. of infected people have been reported. Five of the last seven were homeless.

Wooten called the level of new cases “above the baseline” and helped prevent the spread of the disease, as it did during the region’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak in 2017. He said he believes that more aggressive prevention efforts are warranted to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We don’t want this number to continue to grow, so we will have strategies in place to address this,” Wooten said.

Wooten said 18 of the 28 cases reported so far this year were in homeless groups, a pattern similar to the 2017 epidemic, when 592 people became ill and 20 died.

The average incubation period for the hepatitis A virus is 28 days, so the current total number of cases is certainly incomplete, but it seems clear that the current increase in cases is not as large as it was in 2017. is.

The number of single-digit cases, which began rising in February, reached 11 in seven days by late March, and 19 in the first week of May, according to county weekly records. . Ultimately, the peak was reached in the first week from August 28 to September 9, when health care providers reported 29 new infections to Public Health.

Public health officials first found a slight increase in hepatitis A activity in the winter. to call Immunization efforts have already been stepped up, with 126 doses delivered and 4,500 doses given to those deemed most at risk, according to the county. A single dose is thought to be about 95% effective in preventing infection, and a second dose given between 6 and 18 months provides lasting immunity for decades.

Hepatitis A is spread by faecal contamination and often causes nationwide epidemics associated with certain foods harvested or processed in unsanitary conditions. The county health department has so far not found such commonly consumed foods among the infected, whose main common denominator is homelessness and illicit drug use.

To combat rising cases, the county recently increased the number of vaccination teams patrolling homeless camps from two to five days a week, while continuing to offer additional vaccination clinics. , of which 18 more are scheduled in May. Additional countywide foot teams are also distributing educational information about infectious diseases and hygiene kits.

Local doctors are urged to always check the vaccination records of patients most at risk of infection and to offer vaccinations to those who have not been vaccinated.

Hepatitis A usually causes nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and jaundice, but usually resolves within 2 months. However, the virus can sometimes cause fatal liver damage. There was one death from hepatitis A in January this year. According to recent communications with local doctors, there were 22 cases severe enough to require hospitalization this year, and 14 of the reported cases involved illegal drug use. Patients ranged in age from 29 to 67 years.

Wooten said there is no precise measure of how many people still need the vaccine. But in many cases, she added, she would have to meet with outreach workers multiple times before she wanted to be vaccinated.

“Sometimes you have to go back and talk to them until they agree,” says Wooten.

In the 2017 outbreak, vaccination alone did not control the spread of infection. Ultimately, the county worked with the city to install handwashing stations and portable toilets in places where homeless residents were known to congregate.At one point it was operating under a local emergency declarationWooten has instructed the city of San Diego to begin washing streets and sidewalks in the busiest areas.

It’s likely to happen again, she said. Wooten met with San Diego city officials on Monday afternoon, she said, and they discussed street cleaning efforts. Individual cities are also being asked to indicate where portable toilets and handwashing stations are most effective, she added.