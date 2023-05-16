Health
The world’s deadliest mushroom may have an antidote
Deathcap Mushroom (Amanita) has been a “regicide” for centuries, but may be losing its primacy.Scientists have discovered a possible antidote to a deadly mushroom toxin.
Deathcaps, which grow up to 15 centimeters in height and have discreet tawny or yellow-green tops, taste very delicious, according to those who survived the accidental eating. But then the toxin can cause vomiting, seizures, severe liver damage, and death. Roman Emperor Claudius is believed to have died from consuming this mushroom in 54 AD, as did Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI in 1740. Hundreds of people now die each year from eating poisonous mushrooms, with the death toll capped at his 90. % of fatalities.
Despite their lethal reputation, the death cap continues to have scientists speculating on how they kill. But when researchers recently identified a potential antidote, they also focused on the human biochemical pathway required for a mushroom toxin (called alpha-amanitin) to enter cells. The antidote, a chemical named indocyanine green, blocks that pathway. The team reported these findings as follows: Nature Communications May 16th.
“That’s great,” says Helge Bord, a natural products chemist at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology in Marburg, Germany. “Alpha-amanitin is actually one of the most dangerous compounds in nature.”
A “very modern” approach
Despite Deathcap’s long history of poisoning people, doctors have little to offer people who accidentally ingest Deathcap other than supportive care. The region seemed ripe for research, so Qiaoping Wang and Guohui Wang, drug development researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, decided to dive in.
Scientists have found an antidote to jellyfish poison using a method Wang and colleagues developed years ago. They first used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to create pools of human cells, each with mutations in different genes. We next tested which mutations help cells survive exposure to α-amanitin.
This ‘CRISPR-Cas9 screen’ revealed that cells lacking a functional version of an enzyme called STT3B were able to survive on α-amanitin. STT3B is part of a biochemical pathway that adds sugar molecules to proteins. Blocking this pathway somehow blocks alpha-amanitin from entering the cell and prevents the toxin from completely destroying it. No one thought that STT3B was involved in α-amanitin toxicity. “We are absolutely amazed by this finding,” Wang said.. The researchers will continue to investigate how pathways involving STT3B normally introduce α-amanitin into cells.
The second step in the researchers’ strategy involved sifting through approximately 3,200 compounds looking for compounds that block the action of STT3B. Among these compounds they discovered indocyanine green. Indocyanine green is a dye developed by the photography company Kodak in the 1950s and has since been used in medical imaging, for example to visualize blood vessels in the eye and blood flow in the liver. Only about 50% of mice treated with indocyanine green died from alpha-amanitin poisoning, compared with 90% of mice not treated.
Toxicologist Jzy Patoczka of the University of South Bohemia in České Budějovice, Czech Republic, says researchers are excited about this method of finding antidotes, calling it “very modern.” Bode believes that similar experiments could identify antidotes for the bacterial toxins that cause sepsis, which is currently difficult to treat.
Transfer to clinic
The US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have already approved indocyanine green for use in imaging. The chemical is known to be safe in certain doses, so Wang and Wang hope to start human trials soon, but funding may be difficult to find and trials would have to rely on someone who accidentally ingested Deathcap. Timing is key in these studies, said Felix Carvalho, a toxicologist at the University of Porto in Portugal. The researchers began treatment with indocyanine green four hours after administering alpha-amanitin to the mice, but most of those who ate deathcap were found to be severely ill. Do not visit the hospital for 24-48 hours after “By then it might be too late,” says Carvalho.
Still, researchers are excited about the medical advances this method could bring. “There should be more scientific studies like this,” says Patochka.
This article is reprinted with permission, first published May 16, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/worlds-deadliest-mushroom-may-now-have-an-antidote/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The world’s deadliest mushroom may have an antidote
- Imran Khan | Pakistan High Court extends Imran Khan’s bail in two cases until June 8
- Donald Trump trading cards dip to record low value
- Can the US default on its debt? Britain should pray not to do that | business news
- Musk subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands in Jeffrey Epstein case
- Smash-and-grab burglars target West Hollywood weed store
- Table Tennis (University of Manchester Humanities Staff and Students Only) Tickets, Thu 18 May 2023, 10:00
- Google updates account inactivity policy to two years
- Economic impact of international students in Canterbury double national average – News Hub
- Putin critic to face 25-year prison sentence ‘with no breaks’, says mother – BBC News
- Treasury sanctions Russian ransomware actor complicit in attacks on US police and critical infrastructure
- Nine Columbus Clothing Stores That Are Perfect for a Shopping Spree