Two poultry workers test positive for bird flu after contact with infected farm | UK News





The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has announced that avian influenza has been detected in two poultry workers who have been in contact with infected birds. Two workers had recently worked at an infected poultry farm in the UK. Neither had shown symptoms of bird flu and later tested negative. Use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:02

Two people diagnosed with bird flu in UK

Avian influenza was detected in workers after testing asymptomatic persons who had been in contact with infected birds. Avian influenza detected in humans may be an actual infection, or it may occur after nasal and throat contamination when inhaling materials from affected farms. Based on the timing of exposure and laboratory results, it is likely that one of the infected workers became contaminated after inhaling the material on the farm. It is unclear whether the second patient was contaminated after inhalation or indeed infected. Further investigation is ongoing, and preventive contact tracing is being conducted for the second infected person. UKHSA said it had detected no evidence of human-to-human transmission. read more:

Bird flu infection in Chilean man has ‘worrisome’ mutation image:

Last year’s Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) sign

The level of risk to human health has not changed since avian influenza was discovered, and the danger to the general population remains very low. “Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza virus circulating in birds around the world does not readily infect humans,” said Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief medical adviser. rice field. “However, we already know that the virus can spread to people after close contact with infected birds. So we are monitoring infected people through screening programs like this to learn more about this risk.” I am doing.” Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you can get the podcast “Globally, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of this strain, but we know the virus is constantly evolving, and there is evidence of changing risks to the public,” Hopkins said. I am always vigilant,” he added. “It remains important that people avoid handling sick or dead birds and follow DEFRA’s advice on reporting.”

