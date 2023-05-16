Trial of Universal Influenza Vaccine Based on mRNA Technology Begins Enrolling Volunteers





Researchers of a universal flu vaccine based on mRNA technology have begun enrolling volunteers in early-stage clinical trials. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine Research Center has begun enrolling volunteers at Duke University for a Phase 1 trial of an mRNA-based vaccine that uses the same technology as the COVID-19 vaccine. The study will involve 50 “healthy volunteers” between the ages of 18 and 49 who will undergo a health check-up within up to a year after vaccination. In this trial, 30 participants will be divided into three groups of 10 each. Each group receives a different dose (10, 25, or 50 micrograms) of the vaccine. Ten more participants will be vaccinated after the researchers review the data to determine the “optimal dose,” he said. National Institutes of Health (NIH). The trial will also include a group of participants who receive seasonal flu vaccines already on the market and will compare the two vaccines. Communities of color disproportionately exposed to ‘permanent chemicals’ in drinking water: study

An NIH press release said scientific experts are predicting which influenza strains will be most prevalent in the country each year to determine which strains should be included in vaccines. In contrast to the seasonal influenza vaccines currently on the market, universal influenza vaccines cover all types of influenza virus strains. “A universal flu vaccine would be a major public health achievement that could eliminate the need to develop a seasonal flu vaccine each year and the need for patients to receive annual flu vaccinations,” said a deputy at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. said. Director Hugh Auchincloss said in a statement: “Additionally, some influenza viruses have significant pandemic potential,” he added. “A universal influenza vaccine could serve as an important line of defense against the spread of future influenza pandemics.”

