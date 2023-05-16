Health
Describe different types of depression
An estimated 5% of adults worldwide suffer from depressionaccording to the World Health Organization (WHO).
this mental health disorders This permeates all areas of life, from personal relationships to academic and professional relationships, and goes far beyond typical mood swings and everyday worries.
Depression can affect anyone, but those who have experienced trauma, significant loss, or high stress levels are at greater risk.women are more likely to depression than men.
This overview describes the different types of depression, their symptoms, and treatments.
types of depression
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some types of depressive disordersthe most serious of which is clinical depressionagain major depressive disorder.
of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental DisordersThis book, published by the American Psychiatric Association, provides a breakdown of various depressive disorders. They are categorized as follows:
- clinical depression
- persistent depressive disorder
- disruptive mood dysregulation
- premenstrual dysphoric disorder
- Depressive disorder due to another medical condition.
This breakdown helps explain their similarities and nuances.
clinical depression
Clinical depression, or major depressive disorder, is a debilitating mental health condition characterized by persistent and intense sadness, feelings of hopelessness, and loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities.
according to mayo clinic, People with clinical depression experience changes in appetite and sleep patterns, difficulty concentrating, and may have thoughts or displays of suicidal ideation or behavior.
‘Clinical depression tends not to resolve on its own for very long periods of time,’ says New York psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz, Clinical Associate Professor, Weill Cornell Medical School. “Symptoms can last for months or even years, during which time a person’s functioning is impaired. It can impair functioning at work and in relationships and, of course, can cause great suffering to those affected.” There is also.”
Furthermore, she added: “The fact that as many as 15% of people with severe clinical depression die by suicide means that depression can be fatal if left untreated. [it] Depression is more likely to recur later in life. ”
Persistent depressive disorder or PDD
persistent depressive disorderAccording to the Cleveland Clinic, PDD is a chronic form of depression characterized by persistent feelings of depression and hopelessness lasting at least two years. A person with PDD may experience periods of fluctuation ranging from mild to moderate. depressive symptomsdisrupts daily life and overall well-being.
Symptoms may include loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities, changes in appetite and sleep patterns, low energy, difficulty concentrating, and feelings of worthlessness.
Disruptive mood dysregulation or DMDD
disruptive mood dysregulationAccording to the National Institute of Mental Health, DMDD is diagnosed primarily in children and teens. It is characterized by severe and recurrent outbursts of anger that are disproportionate to the situation and inconsistent with developmental age. Young people may experience persistent irritability and anger between emotional outbursts. DMDD symptoms can significantly impair a child’s daily life, social interactions, and school performance.
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder or PMDD
premenstrual dysphoric disorderAccording to Johns Hopkins Medicine, PMDD is a periodic mood disorder characterized by severe mental and physical symptoms during the days before menstruation. During this period, women may experience intense mood swings, irritability, sadness, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness.
Depression due to medical conditions
Description of Tufts Medical Center Depressive disorder due to another medical condition As a depressive episode triggered by an underlying disorder. This situation can be chronic disease, associated with neurological disorders, hormonal imbalances, or substance abuse. However, the exact cause is usually unknown. Symptoms may resemble those of major depressive disorder, but they are specifically associated with the physiological effects of the underlying illness. medical condition.
depression treatment
According to a report by InformedHealth.org, a German government health site referenced by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, there are many options available to help individuals manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Treatment includes several approachesmedication, treatment, lifestyle change. Medications such as antidepressants can be prescribed to relieve symptoms, while therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can help deal with negative thinking and behavior patterns.
Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and eating healthy can complement other treatments and promote overall health. The choice of specific treatment depends on the severity of the symptoms and the guidance of the health care professional.
ask for help if needed
Depression is a disease that affects the brain. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Even mild depression can become severe if not treated. That is why it is so important to seek help and support. Your doctor may be able to refer you to a mental health professional for medication or talk therapy.
With a variety of treatment options available, including therapies, medications, and support networks, a qualified healthcare provider can guide you on the course of action that best fits your situation. Remember you are not alone.
