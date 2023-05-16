DNA methylation variations and epigenetic aging in telomere biology disorders

Relative telomere length in telomere biology disorder cases and controls

The study included 35 TBD cases in 18 families, all with a previously identified telomere-related mutation in DKC1 (n = 1), TERC (n = 22), or TERT (n = 12), and 20 age-matched controls (Supplementary Table S1). The TBD cases were selected based on the standardized residuals (S res ) of the relative telomere length (RTL) with respect to age. The RTL values were considered short in 16 cases (S-RTL; 16–76 years; S res > -2.5), and extremely short in 19 cases (ES-RTL; 16–69 years; S res ≤ -3) (Fig. 1, Supplementary Fig. S1a and Table S1). There was a significant difference in RTL between the groups, with mean RTL values of 1.74 ± 0.19 (controls), 1.18 ± 0.17 (S-RTL), and 0.73 ± 0.13 (ES-RTL) (p < 0.001). There was no significant difference in chronological age between the groups, with mean ages of 42.1 ± 16.0 (controls), 42.0 ± 15.7 (S-RTL), and 39.9 ± 15.9 (ES-RTL) (p = 0.888) (Table 1). In total, 17 cases had hematological symptoms (H-TBD), seven had non-hematological symptoms (NH-TBD) and 11 were asymptomatic (A-TBD) (Supplementary Fig. S1b and Table S1). The RTL values were significantly shorter in all phenotypic groups compared to controls (p < 0.001) but there was no significant difference in chronological age between any of the groups (p = 0.283) (Supplementary Table S2). RTL and clinical symptoms varied within the families, even among individuals carrying the same mutation.

Table 1 Age, relative telomere length (RTL), and epigenetic age in cases based on RTL and controls. Mean values and standard deviations for chronological age, RTL, standardized residuals (S res ), ΔepiTOC (mitotic age), ΔPhenoAge (phenotypic age), and ΔHorvath’s pan-tissue age for Short (S) RTL, Extremely short (ES) RTL, and controls (C). Statistical analysis was performed by the Kruskal–Wallis test followed by Dunn’s test with Bonferroni correction.

Differential DNA methylation in TBD cases

Genome-wide DNAm profiling was performed using the Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip arrays and all β-values (methylation levels) were adjusted for leukocyte cell composition (LCC). A principal component analysis (PCA) of all CpGs (n = 689 959) could not separate the data into groups based on RTL or symptoms (Supplementary Fig. S3). The mean β-value for each CpG was calculated for controls, S-RTL, and ES-RTL, and a CpG was considered differentially methylated (DM) if the difference in DNAm between groups exceeded |Δβ|≥ 0.2. With this approach, 77 DM-CpGs mapping to 48 genes were identified (Fig. 2). Seventy-three DM-CpGs mapping to 45 genes were identified in the ES-RTL group compared to controls, and five DM-CpGs mapping to four genes were identified in the S-RTL group compared to controls. Of the 73 DM-CpGs identified in the ES-RTL group, 72 were unique to the group and one overlapped with the five sites identified in S-RTL. Only two DM-CpGs were identified when comparing the S-RTL TBDs with the ES-RTL TBDs. Comparing all 35 TBD cases to controls identified 16 DM-CpGs, all overlapping with the DM-CpGs in the ES-RTL group. Since the majority of DM-CpGs were identified in the ES-RTL group, we focused the analysis on those 73 DM-CpGs.

Figure 2 Differently methylated (DM) CpG sites in Telomere Biology Disorder (TBD) cases compared to controls. Venn diagram showing overlapping DM-CpGs between all TBD cases and controls, between cases with Extremely short (ES) relative telomere length (RTL) and controls, and between cases with Short (S) RTL and controls.

The majority of the 73 DM-CpGs were associated with coding genes (70% of the hypomethylated DM-CpGs and 71% of the hypermethylated DM-CpGs) and the remaining DM-CpGs were located in intergenic regions. The DM-CpGs were mainly located in low CpG-dense regions (70% of the hypomethylated DM-CpGs and 63% of the hypermethylated DM-CpGs) (Supplementary Fig. S4). Ideogram mapping of the DM-CpGs was performed to evaluate the specific distribution among all 22 chromosomes included in the analysis. The sites were dispersed throughout 19 chromosomes and Fischer’s exact test showed that DM-CpGs were underrepresented on chromosome 1 (p = 0.045) and overrepresented on chromosomes 4 and 11 (p = 0.039 and p = 0.010, respectively). However, after Bonferroni correction there was no significant difference between the dispersion of DM-CpGs at any chromosome (Fig. 3, Supplementary Table S3).

Figure 3 Ideogram mapping of differentially methylated (DM) CpGs in the Extremely short relative telomere length (ES-RTL) group. Chromosomal distribution of the 73 DM-CpGs found in Telomere Biology Disorder (TBD) cases with ES-RTL compared to controls. The outer circle represents the autosomal chromosomes 1–22, where the red line marks each centromeric region. The green lines of the middle circle represent the location of DM-CpGs. The height of the black vertical lines of the inner circle represents the number of DM-CpGs at each chromosomal location, represented by the grey horizontal lines (n = 1–5).

Hierarchical clustering analysis of the 73 DM-CpGs in the ES-RTL group identified three distinct clusters: A, B, and C (Fig. 4). Cluster A consisted of nine TBD cases, mainly with ES-RTL (7 cases) and/or H-TBD (7 cases). Cluster B varied more in phenotypic presentation and consisted of 19 TBD cases, 12 of which belonged to the ES-RTL group. Cluster C consisted of all the controls and seven cases with S-RTL (six asymptomatic and one H-TBD). In total, there were three asymptomatic cases with ES-RTL and none of these were identified in cluster C. These data show that some asymptomatic cases have altered DNAm patterns compared to controls, although they are phenotypically normal. Only a few DM-CpGs (n = 5) were found when comparing the S-RTL group to controls, indicating that the methylation profiles of these groups are relatively similar. However, almost all symptomatic S-RTL cases clustered with the ES-RTL cases instead of controls.

Figure 4 Cluster analysis of differentially methylated (DM) CpGs in the Extremely short relative telomere length (ES-RTL) group. Heatmap clustering of the 73 DM-CpGs found in Telomere Biology Disorder (TBD) cases with ES-RTL. Rows correspond to CpG sites (n = 73) and columns to individuals (n = 55). The methylation level is represented by a β- value between 0–1 where 0 is completely unmethylated (blue) and 1 is fully methylated (red). Bars below the top dendrogram give information about phenotype group, RTL group, mutation status, and cluster abbreviation. A-TBD = Asymptomatic TBD, H-TBD = Hematological TBD, NH-TBD = Non-hematological TBD, S-RTL = Short RTL. N/A = no mutation.

The 73 DM-CpGs were not associated with genes commonly involved in TBD or other suggested disorders affecting telomeres7, and not in genes associated with epigenetic regulation of gene expression45. Gene ontology analysis, performed with the GeneGO MetaCore software, showed that the genes with DM-CpGs were involved in developmental processes (animal organ, nervous system, system, head, multicellular organism, adipose tissue, and brain), differentiation (fat cell and cell), and cellular developmental processes (Supplementary Table S4). Methylation profiles of the TERC and TERT genes did not differ between cases with/without said mutation (n = 22 mutated in TERC and n = 12 mutated in TERT) or between cases and controls (Supplementary Fig. S5).

Genes with multiple DM-CpGs in TBD cases with Extremely short RTL

To avoid potential random genes with single DM-CpGs, only genes that had two or more DM-CpGs were further examined. In the ES-RTL group, five genes fulfilled the criteria: MAS1L, PRDM8, SMC4, VARS, and WNT6 (Table 2). Hypermethylated sites were located in the 1st Exon of MAS1L (cg12423733, cg25730428), the TSS200 and 5’UTR of PRDM8 (cg19409579, cg27018912, cg05059566), the gene body of VARS (cg17619755, cg08899667), and the gene body and 3’UTR of WNT6 (cg00011225, cg13903421). Three hypomethylated sites were located in the gene body of SMC4 (cg14322760, cg01464849, cg26663696). None of these sites were differentially methylated in the S-RTL group.

Table 2 Genes with ≥ 2 differentially methylated (DM) CpGs in cases with Extremely short relative telomere length (ES-RTL). The annotations are from the Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip manifest (Illumina, San Diego, CA).

DNA methylation in TBD cases associated with different phenotypes

Only a few DM-CpGs (n = 5) were identified between S-RTL and controls. However, cluster analysis showed that symptomatic and asymptomatic S-RTL cases were located in different groups (Fig. 4). Comparing all A-TBDs (n = 11) with controls identified only 4 DM-CpGs with a |Δβ|≥ 0.2. This indicated that the DNAm profiles of A-TBD cases at group level were very similar to controls and hence might conceal methylation differences in the symptomatic S-RTL group. Indeed, comparing only the symptomatic S-RTL cases (n = 8) with controls identified 42 DM-CpGs, mapping to 28 genes. Of those DM-CpGs, 23 sites (55%) overlapped with the 73 DM-CpGs identified in the ES-RTL group which could explain the outcome of the cluster analysis. Genes with more than two DM-CpGs in the symptomatic S-RTL group were identified in NAV2 (cg01282852, cg03026982, cg10473623), SMC4 (cg14322760, cg01464849, cg26663696), and WNT6 (cg22587479, cg00011225, cg13903421, cg25242471) (Supplementary Table S5).

Cluster analysis and separation of the S-RTL group into symptomatic and asymptomatic cases showed that the methylation differences were more pronounced in cases with symptoms. However, it could not be excluded that the cases with H-TBD (n = 17), with phenotype related to insufficient hematopoiesis, could have different DNAm patterns in blood compared to cases with NH-TBD (n = 7). Thus, the analysis was extended to evaluate if methylation differences could be observed in cases with H-TBD and NH-TBD compared to controls. In total, 122 DM-CpGs mapping to 89 genes were identified in the different phenotypic groups (Supplementary Fig. S6). Of these DM-CpGs, 64 (52%) overlapped with the 73 DM-CpGs identified in the ES-RTL group, which could be expected since the majority of symptomatic cases had ES-RTL. Genes that were differentially methylated at two or more CpGs were identified in H-TBD; NAV2 (cg01282852, cg03026982, cg10473623), PRDM8 (cg19409579, cg27018912, cg05059566, cg02458885), SMC4 (cg14322760, cg01464849, cg26663696), TM4FS1 (cg10725542, cg26584465), VARS (cg17619755, cg08899667), and WNT6 (cg22587479, cg00011225, cg13903421, cg25242471) and in NH-TBD: SMC4 (cg14322760, cg01464849, cg26663696) and WNT6 (cg22587479, cg00011225, cg13903421, cg25242471) (Supplementary Table S6).

Gene ontology analysis, performed with the GeneGO MetaCore software, showed that the 89 genes with DM-CpGs identified in the phenotypic groups were involved in cell-adhesion processes (cell, cell–cell, cell–cell adhesion via plasma-membrane adhesion molecules, and homophilic cell adhesion via plasma membrane adhesion molecules), animal organ development, detection (of other organism, and of external biotic stimulus), positive regulation of interferon-gamma production, cerebellar granule cell differentiation, and cerebellar granular layer formation (Supplementary Table S7).

Epigenetic aging in TBD cases

Epigenetic age in TBDs and controls was estimated with three epigenetic clock models: Horvath’s pan-tissue clock, the PhenoAge clock, and the epiTOC clock, all based on age-specific DNAm alterations22,23,24. The CpGs defining each clock model did not overlap with the DM-CpGs identified in TBD (n = 77 in S-RTL and ES-RTL, n = 122 in A-TBD, H-TBD, and NH-TBD). The models estimated the epigenetic age for each case and control, and the epigenetic age was then adjusted for chronological age and granulocyte proportion. Increased phenotypic age (ΔPhenoAge) was found in both the S-RTL group (6.3 ± 9.0) and the ES-RTL group (10.2 ± 9.9) compared to controls (0 ± 2.4), (p = 0.044 and p < 0.001, respectively) (Table 1, Fig. 5a) while mitotic age (ΔepiTOC) was increased in the ES-RTL (0.018 ± 0.026) group compared to controls (0 ± 0.006) (p = 0.011) (Table 1, Fig. 5b). For the S-RTL group, there was a trend towards increased mitotic age (0.011 ± 0.019) compared to controls, although not significant (p = 0.055). There was no difference in epigenetic age between any of the groups using Horvath’s pan-tissue clock (p = 0.112) (Table 1, Fig. 5c).

Figure 5 Epigenetic age in the relative telomere length (RTL) groups. The y-axis shows delta epigenetic age and the x-axis the compared groups (controls (white circles), Short (S) RTL cases, and Extremely short (ES) RTL cases). Phenotype groups are represented by color. A-TBD = Asymptomatic Telomere Biology Disorder (dark gray), H-TBD = Hematological TBD (light gray), and NH-TBD = Non-hematological TBD (black). (A) The PhenoAge clock shows a significant difference between ES-RTL and controls (p < 0.001) and S-RTL and controls (p = 0.044). (B) The mitotic clock (epiTOC) shows a significant difference between ES-RTL and controls (p = 0.011). (C) No significant difference between any group using Horvath’s pan-tissue clock (p = 0.112).

For the phenotypic TBD groups, increased phenotypic age (ΔPhenoAge) was found in H-TBDs (13.7 ± 8.5) compared to A-TBDs (1.8 ± 6.8) and controls (0 ± 2.4) (p = 0.004 and p < 0.001, respectively) (Supplementary Table S2 and Fig. S7a). Mitotic age (ΔepiTOC) was increased in H-TBDs (0.020 ± 0.025) compared to controls (0 ± 0.006) (p = 0.005) (Supplementary Table S2 and Fig. S7b). No difference was observed between any of the groups using Horvath’s pan-tissue clock (p = 0.117) (Supplementary Table S2 and Fig. S7c).