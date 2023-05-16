Science Update: Cellulose gel may help prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2, NIH study suggests | NICHD





Electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2

Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

A gel made from the seeds of palm trees in South America traps SARS-CoV-2 and the proteins the virus uses to enter cells, preventing the virus from infecting laboratory-cultured cells, according to National Health. It turned out in a laboratory study. This finding raises the possibility of future research to determine whether the gel can be incorporated into masks and filters to reduce airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The research was conducted in the lab of visiting scientists Dr. Enrique Javier Carvajal Barriga and Dr. Wendy Fitzgerald. Doug Fields and Leonid Margolis of NIH Eunice Kennedy Shriver Colleagues at the National Institute of Child Health Imaging and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Biotechnology. Background Previous studies have shown that masking and air filtration can limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Designing masks and filters with antimicrobial properties could further reduce the spread of the virus, the study authors write. With this goal in mind, the researchers developed a gel made from cellulose nanoparticles extracted from the seeds of the Tagua tree, a tropical palm family from South America. Cellulose, a component of the cell walls of plants, algae and bacteria, mixes easily with water without dissolving, forming gels with adhesive properties. Compared to cellulose particles of other species, Tagua seed cellulose particles are thinner and more uniform, thus providing a larger surface area for virus binding. result To initiate the infection process, the spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 must bind to its cell surface receptor ACE2. In one experiment, spike protein incubated with cellulose gel failed to bind ACE2. Microscopic examination revealed that cellulose nanoparticles aggregated around and encapsulated the spike protein. Repeated washings failed to remove the nanoparticles, suggesting that they may have permanently bound to the spike protein. In another experiment, the researchers found that the cellulose gel was used to transform laboratory cultures of human cells into SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses, the genes required to cause COVID-19 for safety purposes. tested whether it could protect against infection with substance-deprived virus). Gel-trapped pseudoviruses were unable to infect cells. Similarly, pseudoviruses could not infect cells embedded in cellulose gels. In another experiment, the researchers found that HIV-1 incubated with the gel did not infect human cells in culture, suggesting that the gel not only prevented infection with SARS-CoV-2, but also other viruses. It has been demonstrated that it may also prevent the infection of significance The authors conclude that the ability of nanocellulose gels to prevent viral infection by encapsulating viruses indicates the potential for this material to be used as a film for masks and filters, demonstrating the effectiveness of these devices. concluded that it can increase reference Carvajal-Bariga, EJ, et al. Sulfated endosperm nanocellulose crystals prevent SARS-CoV-2 and HIV-1 infection. scientific report. 2023.

