National Stroke Month aims to educate the public about risk factors and prevention

West Palm Beach, Florida — May American stroke month. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability.

The American Heart Association and HCA Healthcare Foundation are trying to educate more people about risk factors, prevention and management. Get to the heart of the stroke Initiative.

According to the American Heart Association, someone has a stroke in the United States every 40 seconds and someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes.

“Time is of the essence. We lose 1.9 million neurons every minute, so every minute counts,” said Teresita Casanova, Ph.D., director of stroke medicine at HCA Florida JFK Hospital and board member of the American Heart Association. explained. of Palm Beach County.

WPTV Dr. Teresita Casanova talks about the signs of stroke.

Stroke is defined by the AHA as “a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain.”

The group says it occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain becomes blocked or ruptures. When this happens, parts of the brain aren’t getting the blood and oxygen they need, and brain cells die.

Recalling “BEFAST” is a good way to remind yourself of the warning signs of stroke.

Sudden imbalance

Changes in eye movements and visual acuity

drooping face

arm weakness

speech difficulty

It’s time to call 911

“My father actually had a stroke right in front of my face when I was in college. had a stroke,” Casanova said. “This disease changed the rest of our family’s lives and he was disabled for the last ten years of his life. Ideally, we can treat strokes.” “But what really matters is prevention. That’s why it’s important to

Risk factors that increase the chance of stroke include high blood pressure, lack of exercise, smoking, and diabetes. click here Take the Stroke Risk Factors Quiz.

Casanova said doctors are seeing more strokes in younger patients.

“I think the rise in stroke among younger patients is largely due to younger diagnoses of hypertension and younger diagnoses of diabetes, so younger age groups have more risk factors,” says Casanova. said Mr. “That’s one of the main drivers behind it.”

of American Heart Association has a number of projects to help residents manage their stroke risk factors. One of them will start at the Indian River State University library and expand throughout Palm Beach County. Librarians can check blood pressure monitors for free to see if they have high blood pressure. If you do, you will be directed to resources aimed at helping you connect with your doctor.

“Hypertension, the number one risk factor for stroke, is truly a silent killer,” Casanova said. “It’s called that because there are no symptoms until the blood pressure is very high, so it’s very important to have that information.”

High blood pressure has no symptoms, but it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease.

Casanova said stroke research continues to improve medical responses when stroke is detected.

“Drugs are now available to help treat stroke. The typical duration is up to 4.5 hours, but imaging can be used to diagnose stroke even in patients whose last symptom time is unknown. We have a protocol that allows us to judge, candidates are relatively new,” Casanova said. “You can have a procedure that goes into your brain and removes the clot. You can do this for up to 24 hours, but obviously every minute counts. Time is the brain. This is our nerves. “It’s what all doctors say. Time is the brain.” That’s the best way to get prompt treatment.”

visit American Heart Association website you can know more.