Health
National Stroke Month aims to educate the public about risk factors and prevention
West Palm Beach, Florida — May American stroke month. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability.
The American Heart Association and HCA Healthcare Foundation are trying to educate more people about risk factors, prevention and management. Get to the heart of the stroke Initiative.
According to the American Heart Association, someone has a stroke in the United States every 40 seconds and someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes.
“Time is of the essence. We lose 1.9 million neurons every minute, so every minute counts,” said Teresita Casanova, Ph.D., director of stroke medicine at HCA Florida JFK Hospital and board member of the American Heart Association. explained. of Palm Beach County.
Stroke is defined by the AHA as “a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain.”
The group says it occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain becomes blocked or ruptures. When this happens, parts of the brain aren’t getting the blood and oxygen they need, and brain cells die.
Recalling “BEFAST” is a good way to remind yourself of the warning signs of stroke.
- Sudden imbalance
- Changes in eye movements and visual acuity
- drooping face
- arm weakness
- speech difficulty
- It’s time to call 911
“My father actually had a stroke right in front of my face when I was in college. had a stroke,” Casanova said. “This disease changed the rest of our family’s lives and he was disabled for the last ten years of his life. Ideally, we can treat strokes.” “But what really matters is prevention. That’s why it’s important to
Risk factors that increase the chance of stroke include high blood pressure, lack of exercise, smoking, and diabetes. click here Take the Stroke Risk Factors Quiz.
Casanova said doctors are seeing more strokes in younger patients.
“I think the rise in stroke among younger patients is largely due to younger diagnoses of hypertension and younger diagnoses of diabetes, so younger age groups have more risk factors,” says Casanova. said Mr. “That’s one of the main drivers behind it.”
of American Heart Association has a number of projects to help residents manage their stroke risk factors. One of them will start at the Indian River State University library and expand throughout Palm Beach County. Librarians can check blood pressure monitors for free to see if they have high blood pressure. If you do, you will be directed to resources aimed at helping you connect with your doctor.
“Hypertension, the number one risk factor for stroke, is truly a silent killer,” Casanova said. “It’s called that because there are no symptoms until the blood pressure is very high, so it’s very important to have that information.”
High blood pressure has no symptoms, but it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease.
Casanova said stroke research continues to improve medical responses when stroke is detected.
“Drugs are now available to help treat stroke. The typical duration is up to 4.5 hours, but imaging can be used to diagnose stroke even in patients whose last symptom time is unknown. We have a protocol that allows us to judge, candidates are relatively new,” Casanova said. “You can have a procedure that goes into your brain and removes the clot. You can do this for up to 24 hours, but obviously every minute counts. Time is the brain. This is our nerves. “It’s what all doctors say. Time is the brain.” That’s the best way to get prompt treatment.”
visit American Heart Association website you can know more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wptv.com/news/health/american-stroke-month-aims-to-educate-public-about-risk-factors-prevention
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- National Stroke Month aims to educate the public about risk factors and prevention
- Prophets, Demons and Sirens – Rolling Stone
- Russian Wagner Group: US Citizen Dies in Bakhmut Fighting
- “Is it time for my Bollywood debut?” US envoy Eric Garcetti meets Shah Rukh Khan
- Report: LPGA 13 Last Founder Marlene Hage Vossler Dies | Golf News and Tour Information
- Discuss prevention, detection and treatment during Skin Cancer Awareness Month
- Video: Witness: Archaeologists in Pompeii discover two skeletons of men killed by the earthquake
- Bring Middlesex back, campaigners say as King urges backing historic county’s return
- Check food prices in Jambi, Jokowi: prices are stable, only eggs are increasing slightly
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties
- Granada Hills doubles duo wins City Section tennis title
- Page not available – Woodlands Online