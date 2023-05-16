Your ideal blood pressure is not your age +100, according to doctors





High blood pressure among young and middle-aged people is a health concern in Andhra Pradesh as more and more people are diagnosed with elevated blood pressure which can lead to diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A statewide study conducted by the Department of Health of the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases among people over the age of 30 found that of a total of 2.67 billion people tested, approximately 16% had or had high blood pressure. was found to be suspected. As of March 2023, as many as 18.41 million (6.87%) people in this age group have confirmed hypertension, and 24.46 million suspected hypertension are undergoing further testing. Of the total suspected patients, 880,000 are on regular medication. Other surveys, such as the 2019-2021 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), also suggest that many people in the state suffer from high blood pressure. According to NFHS-5, 13% of women in the state between the ages of 15 and 49 have hypertension, and 19% of men in the same age group have hypertension. On the eve of World Hypertension Day, May 17, doctors emphasized the need for proper diagnosis of hypertension. Dr. P. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and Chief Cardiologist of Ramesh Hospital, said the theme of World Hypertension Day 2023 is ‘Accurately measure blood pressure, manage blood pressure and live longer’. “As the theme goes, it is important to measure blood pressure accurately and act accordingly. Most of the time, blood pressure measurements are not accurate. There are many misconceptions and misconceptions about high blood pressure and blood pressure measurement.We see many people with extreme blood pressure who are unaware of their condition. Those without it are most likely to have a heart attack or stroke,” Dr Ramesh said. “There is a misconception about the ideal blood pressure level. It is erroneously believed that age + 100 is normal blood pressure.” For a person, the ideal blood pressure should be 120 to 130, and up to 140 is considered normal,” he said. Dr. Ramesh said that besides medication, proper exercise, yoga and dietary changes can help control high blood pressure. To detect prehypertension and prediabetes, everyone over the age of 30 should be screened annually, he added. Hypertension, or hypertension, is a condition of persistently elevated blood pressure. It is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and brain disease. In addition to genetic risk factors, unhealthy diet, sedentary behavior, alcohol and tobacco consumption, and excess weight can also contribute to high blood pressure.

