Study Finds Chronic Pain Is Far More Common Than Diabetes, Depression And Hypertension In The U.S.

New cases of chronic pain in U.S. adults outnumber other common long-term conditions such as diabetes, depression and hypertension, according to a new study. The researchers say their findings “underscore the high disease burden of chronic pain among adults in the United States and the need for early pain management.” research The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly morbidity and mortality report released last month found that more than 51 million people (more than 20% of U.S. adults) have chronic pain, nearly 7% of adults, or 17 million. estimated to be in severe pain. chronic pain. new researchThe paper, published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open, examined data from more than 10,000 participants in national health interviews conducted annually by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. The researchers assessed participants’ chronic pain (defined as pain most days or every day for the past 3 months) and chronic pain that limits their activities of living and work most days or every day. We examined reports of high-impact chronic pain reported by over the past three months. Among those who reported no pain in 2019, the annual incidence of chronic pain in the following year was 52.4 per 1,000, with 12 high-impact chronic pain cases per 1,000. By comparison, researchers found that 7.1 people per 1,000 people have diabetes, 15.9 have depression, and 45.3 have high blood pressure each year. Nearly two-thirds of participants who reported chronic pain in 2019 said they still had pain a year later. However, more than 10% of him who had chronic pain in 2019 are pain-free in 2020. “This study not only shows the terrible burden of pain in this country. The 10% of people who recover from chronic pain give us hope, but we have the means to fight pain.” It is an urgent scientific imperative to scale up and return more people to pain-free lives,” said the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine. news release. “The onset of any chronic disease is a pivotal moment, and early intervention can make a big difference in the damage that disease does to an individual.” The study was conducted by researchers from NCCIH, the Seattle Children’s Research Institute, and the University of Washington, Seattle. They noted some limitations of their study, including a lack of information about the underlying causes of pain. This data was collected only twice in his 2 years, and it is possible that those who reported chronic pain or chronic pain with high impact were less likely to participate in follow-up. Information on American Indians, Alaskan Natives, and Asians was also limited.

