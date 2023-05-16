Preparing for a Pandemic: Researchers Study New Antivirals and Reproductive Health | Department of Health Sciences

This is Part 3 of an ongoing story series related to COVID-19 research and education efforts.Learn more aboutDepartment1 and part 2.

From developing new antiviral drugs to assessing the impact of vaccination on reproductive health, faculty and students at Queens Health Science are helping prepare for the next potential pandemic.

The following Q&A gives a glimpse into two such researchers and their work. Dr. Chekolpitts, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Biomedical and Molecular Sciences. and Dr. Maria P. Velez, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology:

Dr. Maria P. Velez

Q: What is your research focus?

Dr. Colpitts: Several projects in our lab focus on developing novel antiviral measures against potentially pandemic RNA viruses. RNA viruses such as coronaviruses (such as SARS-CoV-2) and flaviviruses (such as dengue virus) pose a significant threat to human health as few or no antiviral drugs are available. In addition, RNA viruses often pass from animals to humans, making prediction and preparation difficult. Whereas traditional antiviral drug development has focused on a “one bug, one drug” approach, we are working against multiple unrelated RNA viruses, including viruses that may emerge in the future. We aim to develop broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that may be effective in Our goal is to identify common approaches that viruses use to interact with target cells in the body to facilitate viral infection or cause disease.

Doctor: Velez: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology leads a strong research program in women’s reproductive health. In the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccination program, rumors that COVID-19 vaccination could adversely affect miscarriages and infertility spread among people of reproductive age, especially pregnant women and those considering pregnancy. It may have influenced vaccination uptake. We have received CIHR funding to study the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on spontaneous abortion, induced abortion, infertility, and abnormal menstrual bleeding using the Ontario-wide health administration database. .

Q: Tell us about your project.

Dr. Velez: Over the past few months, we have developed an algorithm to identify pregnant individuals, miscarriages, and abortion rates using a linkage of Ontario’s health administration databases.first manuscript completed published. We have completed a second study of the association between COVID-19 vaccines and abortion (spontaneous and induced). The manuscript is currently under review. We will continue to analyze the novel coronavirus vaccine and female infertility, and the novel coronavirus vaccine and abnormal menstruation.

Dr. Colpitts: One area of ​​research in our lab is the role of sugars (glycans) that naturally coat the surface of our cells and how coronaviruses utilize these sugars as the first step in infection. We are investigating whether it adheres to our cells.demoed at recent publications Blocking viral attachment to these sugars with ingredients in green tea prevents infection by multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, and potential future bat coronaviruses. . We are currently working on designing antiviral drug candidates that mimic sugar structures. This is in collaboration with Dr. Shantel Capciotti’s lab (Queen’s University, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences/Chemistry/Surgery), supported by Queen’s University Rapid Response COVID-19 funding and funding from the JP Bickell Foundation it was done.

A second research theme in our lab is focused on investigating whether it is possible to non-specifically boost the body’s immune response so that cells can resist viral infections. We are conducting three of his projects focused on this area with funding from the Banting Research Foundation and his CIHR. We also investigated how highly pathogenic viruses (e.g., SARS-CoV-2, dengue virus, and Ebola virus) trigger cytokine storms, exaggerated inflammatory responses that are detrimental during severe viral illness. I’m here.

Dr. Choi Colpitts

question: How will your research help us learn from recent pandemics and prepare for the next?

Dr. Colpitts: Our study will help prepare for the next emerging virus in that it will help develop new broad-spectrum antiviral measures that protect against not only existing dangerous RNA viruses, but also those that may emerge in the future. help.

Dr. Velez: Due to the frequent exclusion of women of reproductive age from research studies and the lack of assessment of vaccination on reproductive health-related outcomes, there is a paucity of information on women’s health during that period of life. Our study will help inform individual women, health care workers, and health systems better about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine on reproductive outcomes. Algorithms we have developed to identify early pregnancy events in a large database are poised to rapidly obtain data on the safety of vaccines on reproductive outcomes near or during pregnancy. I will give it to you. Our results on COVID-19 and abortion (spontaneous and induced) highlight the importance of including pregnant women in clinical trials of new vaccines and rapidly disseminating vaccine safety during pregnancy. It supports sexuality.

Q: Who is your partner?

Dr. Velez: I am collaborating with clinicians and scientists at the University of Toronto (Dr. Joel Ray, Dr. Jeff Kwon) and Dr. Deshen Fell at the University of Ottawa. At ICES we are all scientists. ICES is an independent, not-for-profit research organization funded by annual grants from the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Long-Term Care (MLTC). ICES leads innovative population-based research across Ontario to assess health care delivery and outcomes. Fortunately, Queens has an ICES site that provides quality research support.

Dr. Colpitts: Key Queen’s collaborators are Dr. Capicciotti, Dr. Charles Graham (biomedical and molecular sciences), Dr. Katrina Gee (biomedical and molecular sciences), and Dr. Andrew Evans (chemistry). Outside of Queen’s University, Dr. Allingjay Banerjee (University of Saskatchewan Vaccines and Infectious Diseases) is a key partner in our work.