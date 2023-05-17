Toronto-based study aims to fill knowledge gaps in women’s cardiovascular health

the current23:28Closing research gaps in women’s heart disease

For 58-year-old Ellen Valter, volunteering in heart research at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto is a way to contribute to science in a field lacking comprehensive information for women.

“I’ve found it difficult to find information about the health implications of aging for women my age and older who have a range of concerns,” she said. the current.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, affecting both men and women. But women have historically been underrepresented in cardiovascular disease research, and experts say this knowledge gap puts them at risk.

“Until recently, I think the initial perception was that heart disease was a male disease, because men experience things like heart attacks a little earlier than women,” said the cardiologist and lead investigator of the study. Dr. Susanna Mack said.

The study seeks the participation of postmenopausal women like Valter to fill a knowledge gap in women’s cardiovascular health.

Mack said the study involved placing monitors throughout the patient’s vascular system to measure pressure and blood flow in the heart and lungs.

She said it’s invasive, but for context, these measurements are routinely done even for critically ill patients.

“Patients who may be waiting for a heart transplant will have several of these monitors,” she said. “So they end up living with these monitors for days at a time. I can stand the monitor.”

“For healthy people with fairly robust hearts and lungs, the monitor itself is actually a very, very, very low risk.”

various experiences

Mack’s research focuses on understanding “how the heart and circulation work” and how it is affected by aging.

In addition, she would like to understand whether heart complications differ between men and women.

“Postmenopausal women and men experience cardiovascular disease a little differently,” she says. “This means that conditions such as stroke and heart failure may become more common with age in women than in men.”

Although men and women experience relatively equal numbers of cardiovascular disease, Mack said there are some differences in disease manifestation, particularly in terms of reproductive age.

”For example, from the moment a woman becomes fertile for the first time, which means she has her first period, we are in the reproductive part of our lives,” she says, adding, “Some of the hormones at this time are actually protects women to some degree from vascular disease and the like.”

”[This] That’s why men experience things like coronary artery disease a little earlier than women as they get older. Because men have no such protection. ”

But when women reach perimenopause, they lose some of these protective hormones, Mack said.

“When you lose some of that protection, you actually experience the effects of aging slightly differently than men do over time,” she says.

address knowledge gaps

Understanding this is especially important given the paucity of research on cardiovascular health in women.

“Because symptoms present differently, they age differently, and perhaps women may experience some of these conditions at a later date, it is only after these studies are properly done that women will be as likely as men.” I found that I was affected by

Dr. Veronique Roger, a cardiologist and senior researcher at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, said Mack’s study was “important.”

“She deserves and should be commended for addressing these knowledge gaps with the necessary scientific rigor,” she said. the currentMatt Galloway.

Cardiologist Dr. Susannah Mack says it’s important for the scientific community to “recognize what was missed in the past” to fill the gaps that existed in women’s cardiovascular health. says. (S_L/Shutterstock)

Roger said there are several factors that contribute to the knowledge gap on women’s cardiovascular health, including the fact that most laboratory animals are male and the reluctance of female volunteers to participate in research. rice field.

“Also, researchers and scientists do not recognize the critical importance of equality in this research activity and therefore contact women in the same way they contact men for registration and research. We will not introduce a method that can be used,” she said.

But according to Roger, the main reason this gap is so difficult to address is women’s ignorance of the importance of heart disease to their health. She says the community is “decreasing the percentage of women who are aware of it.”

“It’s important to raise awareness of this among women because some of them actually have acute symptoms when you have certain types of cardiovascular disease,” she says. “The highly effective treatments we have are very time sensitive.”

“So if a woman, and a man for that matter, is sitting at home and experiencing symptoms that suggest something is wrong with his heart, stroke or brain, it is very important to seek medical attention. It’s important, because it’s a very timely method, and we want these time-sensitive treatments to be used urgently.”

Diversity of fields

Going forward, Mack says it’s important for the scientific community to “recognize what has been overlooked in the past.”

“If you see a gap, if you see an underrepresentation of women, it’s important to go back in time and repeat the experiment to make sure women are properly represented and properly understood,” she said. .

For Roger, part of the solution is also increasing diversity in the field.

”It’s recognized that diversity is really very important, and it’s important to have more female cardiologists and more diverse cardiologists, including races and ethnicities,” she said.

“The science that when men and women, or members of certain racial or ethnic groups, can identify with their health care providers, their relationships with their patients are built in a more trustworthy, and therefore more effective way. I have proof.”

Produced by Uda Enza.