How to Become a Sex Therapist – Forbes Advisor

Sexuality is a common human experience, and sex therapy can promote positive sexual health and wellness.
Sex therapists provide their clients with a safe space to learn and discuss their sexual concerns. Sex therapists are rigorously trained and certified therapists in sex education and human sexuality.
This article will guide you step by step on how to become a sex therapist. Read below for the education and certification process required for this career.
A sex therapist is a qualified professional who treats clients with sexual problems. These therapists have advanced degrees in psychology, psychotherapy, or other clinical specialties and have extensive sex therapy training.
Becoming a sex therapist requires graduate-level education and clinical experience as a certified counselor or psychologist. Pursuing a career as a sex therapist also requires professional certification and training from accredited organizations. The specific steps are described below.
get a bachelor’s degree
A bachelor’s degree is a prerequisite for graduate school to become a sex therapist. Prospective sex therapists typically seek to: BA in Psychology, Bachelor of Arts in Counseling Or a similar diploma. Some graduate programs may accept applicants with undergraduate degrees in unrelated subjects.
It usually takes four years to earn a bachelor’s degree.Start your search from the ranking of best online degrees in psychology and the best online counseling degrees.
Completed graduate school
To be certified to become a sex therapist, you must have an advanced degree from an accredited university. Students can pursue graduate programs in psychology, counseling, social work, or therapy. The degree must be a master’s or doctoral degree and include training in psychotherapy.
It usually takes two years to get a master’s degree. The length of time it takes to complete a PhD varies greatly. If you don’t know where to start, consider the following rankings. best online psychology masters degrees.
Full postgraduate clinical experience
After completing a doctoral or master’s program, you must gain experience as a counselor or therapist. With a master’s degree, she must complete two years of clinical experience to qualify. It only takes one year to complete a PhD.
get a license to practice psychotherapy
The next step is to obtain the necessary certifications to practice therapy and counseling in your state. Depending on state requirements and graduate degree level, you can be licensed in one of the following specialties: social work, counseling, nursing, psychology, or marriage and family therapy.
Become an AASECT member
of American Sexuality Association, Counselor and Therapist (AASECT) administers professional accreditation for sexuality educators and therapists. To practice as a sex therapist, you must be AASECT certified.
A complete education on human sexuality
Applicants for AASECT certification must complete 90 hours of coursework in sex education. Core knowledge areas include:
- Cybersexuality and social media
- Lifelong development of sexuality
- Diversity in sexual expression and lifestyle
- Ethics and Ethical Conduct
- Health Factors That Affect Sexuality
- History of Sexual Research, Theory, Education, Counseling, and Therapy
- Intimacy Skills, Intimate Relationships, Interpersonal Relationships, Family Relationships
- Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Issues
- Learning theory and its application
- Pleasure enhancement skill
- Sexuality Research Principles and Research Methods
- Professional communication and personal reflection skills
- Range of sexual function and behavior
- Reproductive anatomy/physiology
- Sexual exploitation, including sexual abuse, harassment and assault
- Sociocultural and familial influences on sexual values and behavior
- drug use and sexuality
get trained in sex therapy
AASECT accredited applicants must undergo 60 hours of sex therapy training that simulates a therapy session with a psychosexual client.
Complete the AASECT-approved Sexuality Awareness Reassessment (SAR)
SAR is a seminar for mental health providers and educators aimed at questioning beliefs and attitudes on the topic of sexuality. To become AASECT certified, you must complete 14 hours of SAR Professional Development. These times can be completed virtually or in person.
Complete clinical experience supervised by AASECT
Applicants for AASECT accreditation must complete 300 hours of supervised clinical care. This supervised clinical experience includes acting as the client’s primary therapist and exposing the candidate to various psychosexual disorders.
full supervision time
Prospective sex therapists are required to provide 50 hours of sex therapy under the supervision of an AASECT certified supervisor. Applicants with at least 10 years of eligible clinical experience may only complete 25 hours of supervision.
Apply for AASECT Sex Therapist Certification
AASECT encourages certification applicants to submit their applications by email, but mail is an option. Below is a list of everything you need to submit with your application. Please note that there is a $300 non-refundable fee to apply.
- AASECT Sex Therapist Certification Application Form Signed and Dated
- Copy of transcript
- Proof of AASECT Membership
- Documentation of 90 hours of education in core knowledge areas
- Evidence of 60 hours of training in sex therapy (including attendance certificate and syllabus)
- Documenting SAR Experiences in Groups
- Evidence of 300 hours of clinical experience as a primary therapist in the form of a letter from a supervisor
- A letter from an AASECT accredited supervisor certifying supervised clinical work
- Two letters of recommendation from professional colleagues
renew certification
AASECT memberships are valid for three years and must be renewed. The processing fee associated with renewal is $150 for most certification holders. To be eligible for certification renewal, you must complete 20 hours of continuing education.
Other AASECT Certifications
In addition to the sex therapist credential, AASECT offers certification in multiple areas of sexual health. You can also qualify as a sexuality counselor or educator.
sexuality counselor
Counselors strive to provide their clients with information and techniques to help them solve their sexual problems. Sexuality-trained counselors include school counselors and doctors.
sexuality educator
These educators teach a variety of subjects related to sex and sexual health. A sexuality educator may teach a student one-on-one with her or in a classroom.
Sex Therapist Salary and Job Outlook
of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) did not specifically report data for sex therapists, but did report for marriage and family therapists (MFTs). Many sex therapists are MFTs.
According to the BLS, the median annual income for MFTs is $56,570. The BLS project calls for a 14% increase in these professionals from 2021 to 2031.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on How to Become a Sex Therapist
Where do sex therapists make the most money?
MFTs, including sex therapists, are among the highest earners in Utah, earning an average of $89,980 a year, according to the BLS.
Is sex therapy a good profession?
Sex therapy is a specialized aspect of mental health care that helps people deal with sexual problems and concerns. This career can be challenging at times, but many find it rewarding.
