Old drugs show new potential for superbugs





Older antibiotics may offer much-needed protection against multidrug-resistant bacterial infections, according to a new study published May 16.th in open access journals PLOS biology By James Kirby et al., Harvard Medical School, USA. The findings may offer new ways to combat infections that are difficult to treat and potentially fatal. study: Streptothricin F is an effective bactericidal antibiotic against highly drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria that interacts with the 30S subunit of the 70S ribosome.. Image credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock Nurseothricin is a natural product made by soil fungi and contains multiple forms of a complex molecule called streptotricin. Its discovery in the 1940s raised great expectations as a powerful drug against Gram-negative bacteria. Gram-negative bacteria are particularly difficult to kill with other antibiotics because of their thick protective outer layer. However, Nurseothricin was found to be toxic to the kidneys and its development was discontinued. But the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections has spurred a search for new antibiotics, prompting Kirby and his colleagues to reconsider nurseothricin. Streptothricin F (yellow sphere) bound to bacterial ribosomal 16S rRNA (green) collides with the decoding site where the tRNA (purple) binds to an mRNA codon (blue). This interaction causes translation infidelity (protein sequence disorder), resulting in bacterial cell death. This image was created by overlaying PDB 7UVX (this manuscript) containing streptotricin F and PDB 7K00 containing mRNA and A-site tRNA (reference DOI: 10.7554/eLife.60482). Image credit: James Kirby (CC-BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/); Zoe L. Watson et al., 2023, eLife, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Early studies of nurseothricin were incomplete in the purification of streptothricin. More recent studies have shown that multiple forms have different virulence, one of which, streptotricin F, remains highly active against modern multidrug-resistant pathogens. , which has been shown to be significantly less toxic. Here, the authors characterized the antimicrobial activity, nephrotoxicity, and mechanism of action of two different highly purified forms of streptothricin D and F. The D form was more potent than the F form against drug-resistant Enterobacterial and other bacterial species, but nephrotoxicity is observed at low doses. Both were highly selective for Gram-negative bacteria. The authors used cryo-electron microscopy to show that streptothricin-F binds extensively to subunits of bacterial ribosomes, and these antibiotics are known to cause target bacteria. Explained the translation error. Interestingly, this binding interaction differs from other known translation inhibitors, suggesting that it could be used when these agents are ineffective. “Based on its unique and promising activity, we believe that the streptothricin scaffold deserves further preclinical investigation as a potential therapeutic agent for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens,” said Professor Kirby. Professor Kirby added, “Streptothricin, isolated in 1942, was the first antibiotic discovered to have potent Gram-negative activity. , found to be the most active among modern multidrug-resistant pathogens and to operate by a unique mechanism,” he added. Inhibits protein synthesis. ” sauce: Reference magazine:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230517/Reviving-a-forgotten-antibiotic-Old-drug-shows-new-promise-against-superbugs.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos