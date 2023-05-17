A pancreatic cancer vaccine is promising, but when will it be ready?

important point Researchers developed a personalized mRNA vaccine for pancreatic cancer patients and showed safe and feasible results in small trials.

The customized vaccine sends instructions to specific cells to produce proteins that trigger an immune response and attack cancer cells in the pancreas.

Despite early promising results, it could be years before a vaccine is available to patients, experts say.

A new vaccine that uses mRNA technology and can be customized for: pancreatic cancer showed promising results in a small new study.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, killing approximately 88% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is also one of the most difficult types of cancer to treat. Even after surgery, about 90% of patients will relapse within his 7-9 months.

But the future of pancreatic cancer treatment, and even prevention, may be bright.group of researchers and scientists BIONTECH They demonstrated that a custom-made mRNA vaccine could offer hope in the fight against this deadly cancer.

According to a small study published in the journal Nature, the vaccine elicited an effective and durable immune response in 8 of 16 participants. The patient’s immune system has learned how to recognize and fight off cancer cells.

“The key finding is that there is evidence that it may have the ability to hit a target.” neoantigen Treatment of pancreatic cancer with vaccines” Dr. Benjamin GreenbaumThe corresponding author of the study and an associate participating in the Computational Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center told Verywell. “Five to 10 years ago, targeting this disease with immunotherapy was considered difficult, but now it is possible.”

Even though Greenbaum and colleagues have demonstrated that mRNA vaccines are safe and can be given to patients with early-stage pancreatic cancer after surgery, experts not involved in the study believe the vaccine is safe. He said it could take years to become available. .

“They need to prove efficacy in a larger group of patients, perhaps to randomly assign some patients to treatment and others not to prove that the vaccine is contributing to the benefits. will need it.” Dr. James Farrell, He, director of the Yale Pancreatic Disease Center and professor of medicine and surgery at the Yale School of Medicine, told Verywell. “It could take years to get to the approval stage.”

How vaccines work

The mRNA vaccine is manufactured by Germany-based biotechnology company BioNTech. If the name sounds familiar, it’s the same company that helped develop it. mRNA vaccine for novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Although the technology is similar, the biggest difference with mRNA vaccines is that the vaccines his team develops are custom-tailored to each patient’s specific tumor, Greenbaum said.

“It’s a personalized vaccine, which means it’s made from specific mutations in the patient’s tumor and creates new proteins in the tumor that the immune system might recognize,” said Greenbaum. rice field.

To make the vaccine, the New York researchers first removed each patient’s tumor and shipped the samples to Germany. From there, BioNTech scientists analyzed the DNA and RNA within the tumor to neoantigen.

“This is not for everyone,” Farrell said. “These patients’ tumors have been removed and analyzed at the DNA and RNA level. The researchers then selected DNA and RNA sequences corresponding to so-called neoantigens.”

Scientists could then create mRNA vaccines specific to the neoantigens, which, Farrell said, are coated with tiny particles that help protect and transport that genetic material to patients. It is said that there is In this study, the vaccine was administered to patients by IV injection in 9 separate doses.

Farrell said that when a vaccine is administered to a patient, it is taken up by special cells of the immune system called dendritic cells. The cells use the vaccine’s mRNA genetic material to produce neoantigen proteins similar to those found in the patient’s original tumor.

Once the protein is released into the bloodstream, it travels around the body and is eventually detected by the immune system, Farrell said. They send signals to the immune system to “activate” and enhance its response.

called activated cells of the immune system, T cells, recognize these proteins as markers of cancer cells. T cells can then proliferate, target neoantigen-bearing tumor cells, and attack and destroy them.

Farrell said it would be used in combination. immune checkpoint inhibitor To “activate the immune system,” vaccines “teach the immune system to recognize and fight tumor cells that express this type of protein.”

A small but exciting study

The researchers enrolled 16 patients in the study, which began in December 2019. All patients were Caucasian and had early-stage disease that could be surgically removed (excised).

In addition to the vaccine, all patients received chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors, which are used in conjunction with the vaccine to boost the immune response.

Half of the 16 patients analyzed responded to the vaccine. As a result, their immune systems have learned how to recognize and fight off cancer cells.Patients also showed no symptoms pancreatic cancer recurrence Followed for 18 months.

and press release for research, Dr. Vinod BalachandranA pancreatic cancer surgeon who led the first clinical trial said, “These interesting results show that we might one day be able to use a vaccine as a treatment for pancreatic cancer.”

How close are cancer vaccines?

Although the trial showed promising results in a small group of patients, other experts not involved in the study said that some patients responded better to the vaccine, including chemotherapy and other treatments. It warns that factors such as

“We have to be cautiously optimistic, but we also have to keep in mind the fact that the patient was undergoing other treatments.” Anirvan Mitra, MBBSHe, a professor of pathology and translational molecular pathology and scientific director of the Sheikh Ahmed Pancreatic Cancer Research Center at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, told Verywell. “They received another immunotherapy combined with the vaccine, and they also received chemotherapy, which is usually the standard of care for all patients after surgery.”

It will be years before an mRNA vaccine for pancreatic cancer becomes available because there are still many unanswered questions about vaccine efficacy, including how well chemotherapy works compared to vaccination alone. That could happen, Maitra said.

“It’s not completely clear on that,” he said. “But this is a phase 1 trial, and his two most important questions in a phase 1 trial are safety and feasibility.”

Future trials (including a second one) will need more patients to receive multiple treatments and more to receive those treatments and the vaccine, Maitra said. This will allow researchers to compare the efficacy of the vaccine to that of no vaccine.

“We’re going to do a phase 2 trial and if it’s successful, it’s going to be a long time to phase 3,” he said. It’s a bit far from there because we need to.” It may take him three to five years, or more, to see results. ”

According to researchers, a larger, randomized clinical trial Patients will be enrolled at multiple centers in different countries. Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center plan to begin enrolling patients for the study this summer.

What are the currently available pancreatic cancer treatments?

There may not be a pancreatic cancer vaccine yet, and it may be years before one becomes available, but there are several treatments for pancreatic cancer. If you have recently been diagnosed with cancer, know that the treatment that is right for you depends on how advanced the cancer is, your overall health, and what your health care team recommends.

surgery : Depending on the stage of the cancer and the location of the tumor, your healthcare provider may recommend surgery. This option aims to remove all cancerous tissue and may include resection of the tumor, part of the pancreas, or other affected organs.

: Depending on the stage of the cancer and the location of the tumor, your healthcare provider may recommend surgery. This option aims to remove all cancerous tissue and may include resection of the tumor, part of the pancreas, or other affected organs. radiotherapy : This treatment uses radiation to target and kill cancer cells. Also called adjuvant therapy, this is an option usually given after surgery to help prevent the cancer from coming back. It may help prolong the life of some patients. Radiation can also be used before surgery to shrink tumors.

: This treatment uses radiation to target and kill cancer cells. Also called adjuvant therapy, this is an option usually given after surgery to help prevent the cancer from coming back. It may help prolong the life of some patients. Radiation can also be used before surgery to shrink tumors. chemical treatment : This treatment uses drugs to kill cancer cells or slow the growth of cancer cells. It can be given before or after surgery and can be combined with other treatments such as radiation therapy.

: This treatment uses drugs to kill cancer cells or slow the growth of cancer cells. It can be given before or after surgery and can be combined with other treatments such as radiation therapy. immunotherapy: This treatment, also called targeted therapy, uses the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Immunotherapy can be used alone or in combination with other cancer treatments. Recent research suggest that immunotherapy may help prolong the survival of patients with stage IV pancreatic cancer compared with standard therapy.