New Guidance Focuses on Neurological Symptoms in Patients Long-Termly Infected with COVID-19

The long-lasting effects of COVID-19 have disrupted the daily lives of millions of people and left some disabled. The American Society of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, a medical association representing physicians and those who work with people with disabilities, released the following report: guidance statement On Tuesday, we will discuss what clinicians should be aware of when screening and treating patients with long-term COVID-19, especially in terms of neurological conditions.

This guidance is part of a multidisciplinary series on other types of prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, including: Malaise and breathing problemsaims at earlier assessment, diagnosis and management to improve patient outcomes. The authors also identified several neurological ‘red flags’ that distinguish common, long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, such as headaches and head fog, from medical emergencies that require immediate attention. are presenting. (In addition to the “long novel coronavirus,” the medical community now sometimes refers to this condition as “acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” or PASC for short.)

Guidance statements from the AAPMR do not appear to be a break for new major or entirely new research in therapy. Long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms that have not yet been noticed by medical institutions such as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Or the long-term studies on the cause of the novel coronavirus that have been reviewed in scientific journals. heavy review It was published in Nature Reviews Microbiology earlier this year. However, the AAPMR statement urges clinicians and physicians to carefully consider how they should screen patients so as not to mask serious neurological signs as “typical” long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Seeking.

again Use existing information There is no single long-term test for COVID-19, relying instead on a holistic view of pre- and post-COVID-19 health.

Sleep disturbances, headaches, and other common neurological symptoms

Studies show that the neurological and cognitive symptoms of COVID-19 are: among the most common Problems faced by patients can affect the way people conduct their daily lives. Some of the common neurological conditions doctors still see in 2023, outlined in the AAPMR Guidance Statement, are:

impact on cranial nerve (Nerves that help with taste, smell, vision, etc.)

headache

neuropathic pain or neuropathy (numbness, tingling, etc.)

Sleeping disorder

muscle aches, weakness, tremors

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Monica Verdusco Gutierrez, a physician and co-author of the guidance, said that COVID-19 is caused by other factors that may have been occurring in the body even before the COVID-19 epidemic. called the “igniter” for the matter. This could also apply to sleep disorders, she said, which would exacerbate baseline sleep problems (such as difficulty falling asleep at night), necessitating sleep studies.

The author of the guidance states: Symptoms due to disturbed sleep cycle overlap Long-standing COVID-19 patients often report common cognitive symptoms, such as difficulty concentrating and memory problems. As with other neurological manifestations outlined in the guidance, patients with long duration of COVID-19 or COVID-19 should undergo in-depth sleep screening and appropriate treatment. Needs to be followed up, some of which are also outlined in the guidance.

read more: Stages of sleep deprivation and warning signs to look out for

New coronavirus symptoms with long ‘red flags’ found

Drawing the line between long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms (which actually require immediate medical attention) and long-term COVID-19 symptoms in general is not the same as long-term COVID-19 as a disease. This is especially important given the ambiguity of the coronavirus and the spread of the disease. medical gas lighting among those who suffer from it.

For example, headaches may be one of the most common neurological symptoms in long-term COVID-19 patients, but a sudden, severe, or “thunderclap,” headache may indicate: I mean Seek medical attention immediately.

“Identifying patients with progressive or ominous ‘red flag’ neurological symptoms is essential for emergency triage,” Dr. Leslie Rydeberg, co-author of the guidance statement, said in the paper. . news release Tuesday. “These symptoms may be due to long-term COVID-19 infection and another medical condition, but a medical history and physical examination are essential.”

According to the guidance, here are some of the neurological “red flags” to watch out for. These are just nervous system You should see a doctor if you show any warning signs and if you have any concerns or feel anything out of the ordinary.