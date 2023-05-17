do you want to get pregnant?You should start preparing months in advance.

“The decision to have a child is a big one. It’s a permanent decision to let your mind roam outside your body.”

This is a famous quote about motherhood by Dr. Elizabeth Stone, an American non-fiction author and professor of English at Fordham University.

But preparing for motherhood involves more than simply deciding to have a child.

Careful planning and preparation are required to ensure that you and your partner have a successful pregnancy journey.

This article will focus on three main aspects worth noting.

These include preconception care, fertility testing and treatment, and the psychological aspects of parenting.

Taking time to prepare will increase your chances of having a healthy pregnancy and a smooth transition to parenting.

pre-pregnancy care

The first steps before conception actually start months earlier.

Pre-pregnancy care is very important to ensure the health of your pregnancy and baby.

> Let’s do a health checkup

Book an appointment with your gynecologist or fertility doctor as soon as you plan to start a family.

During this consultation, your medical history can be reviewed, potential risk factors evaluated, and reproductive testing and treatment options considered.

Basic pre-pregnancy checks include general blood screening for both women and men. This also includes screening for thalassemia carrier status, rubella antibody levels, and sexually transmitted infections (STI) status.

A pelvic ultrasound scan will also be needed to look for structural abnormalities such as uterine fibroids and ovarian cysts.

In addition to the blood screening test, men can also have a basic semen analysis test.

> Start Proper Supplements

Taking at least 400 micrograms of folic acid supplement daily before and during pregnancy can significantly reduce the chance of birth defects such as neural tube malformations.

However, folic acid is not the only supplement you need.

Taking prenatal vitamins is recommended to ensure you are getting the vitamins and minerals you need for a healthy pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamins usually contain enough folic acid along with other essential ingredients, so you don’t need to take additional folic acid.

> stop harmful behavior

Smoking, drinking alcohol, and taking recreational drugs can all adversely affect fetal development before you know you are pregnant.

It is beneficial to stop these behaviors for at least 3 to 6 months before trying to conceive.

Fertility studies have shown that smoking and alcohol abuse adversely affect both semen quality and ovarian egg reserves.

If you need help quitting smoking, talk to your health care provider or clinic that offers a smoking cessation program.

You can also join a support group to motivate yourself and support your efforts.

> Ensure a healthy weight and regular exercise

Staying within a healthy weight range and exercising frequently can increase your chances of a safe pregnancy.

Being overweight increases the chance of complications during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes and gestational hypertension (high blood pressure).

These complications can affect pregnancy in the form of iatrogenic (caused by treatments or tests) premature births and stillbirths.

It’s best to strive for a healthy weight before getting pregnant.

Regular exercise like walking, swimming, or your favorite sport keeps you active and improves your overall health.

> check the medicine

If you are taking prescription medications for your health, it is important to discuss this in the pre-pregnancy period.

Some medicines may need to be changed before or during pregnancy to ensure the best results for you and your unborn baby.

For example, some high blood pressure medications are not safe to take during pregnancy.

Doctors can suggest alternatives that are safe for pregnancy.

Pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disease should be well controlled before conception.

Uncontrolled medical conditions can increase the risk of miscarriage.

> get the rubella vaccine

Aside from the COVID-19 vaccine, an important vaccine to consider is the rubella vaccine.

A pre-pregnancy blood screening test can tell if you have enough rubella antibodies.

These antibodies protect the baby in the womb from rubella infection.

Rubella can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and severe birth defects.

Therefore, if you are not immune to rubella, consider getting the vaccine at least 1-2 months before trying to conceive.

> Discuss genetic conditions

In rare circumstances, if you or one of your partners has a family history of a genetic disorder, talk to your gynecologist about the chances of your baby inheriting the disorder.

Remember, not all genetic diseases are inherited from parents. A lot of it happens by chance.

Genetic testing can help detect potential risks to the fetus and give women the knowledge they need to make decisions about pregnancy.

Taking the time to address any medical issues, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and discuss your options with your doctor can increase your chances of a safe pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Infertility testing and treatment

A basic fertility test assesses the quantity and quality of sperm and the number of available eggs. — AFP

Six to seven couples face infertility.

If you’ve been trying to get pregnant for more than a year (6 months if you’re over 35), it’s time to see a fertility specialist.

In many situations, basic fertility testing helps you understand the obstacles you face and confidently plan your fertility efforts.

Fertility testing usually involves both partners.

These tests include a semen analysis to assess sperm quantity and quality, and an egg reserve test.

The former can be done by measuring the number of antral follicles with an ultrasound scan or by a blood test called anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH).

An imaging test called hysterosalpingography can determine whether the fallopian tubes are patency.

Other hormone blood tests can also be done if a fertility specialist suspects some underlying medical condition based on your fertility history.

Once the underlying cause is identified, appropriate fertility treatment can begin.

For women who don’t ovulate regularly, especially those with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), fertility drugs are a common treatment that can increase the chances of conception.

Another treatment option is intrauterine insemination (IUI). This involves injecting sperm directly into the uterus during ovulation to increase the chances of fertilization.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is another fertility treatment option that involves fertilizing an egg in a fertility lab and transferring the embryo to the uterus.

IVF may be suitable for couples with male factor infertility or tubal obstruction, or for couples who have had multiple failed IUIs.

A woman’s age plays an important role in determining her initial fertility treatment options.

Please note that fertility treatments can be expensive and are not covered by local insurance.

To avoid financial burden, it is important to plan and conduct fertility tests at the appropriate time and place.

Fertility treatment is emotionally exhausting.

Support groups are available for couples who need help dealing with the emotional and psychological effects of infertility and fertility treatments.

In summary, timely and appropriate fertility testing and treatment can help couples who have difficulty conceiving.

psychological preparation

Most women in Malaysia will receive the rubella vaccine under the National Immunization Program (NIP). This is important to prevent severe birth defects, miscarriages and stillbirths. — TNS

Mental preparation for parenting is just as important as physical preparation.

Pregnancy is a fun and exciting time, but it can also be an emotionally challenging time.

Hormonal changes, physical discomfort, and the prospect of becoming a parent can all exacerbate anxiety.

It is important to maintain your mental health during pregnancy.

If you feel stressed or overwhelmed, discuss the matter with your obstetrician.

They can provide you with proper guidance and support.

In serious situations, referral to a psychiatrist should be considered.

Mental illness during pregnancy is often overlooked, so it is important that partners and close relatives pay attention to this issue.

You can also make friends and get support from other pregnant women through online forums and support groups.

Exchanging stories and discussing similar concerns can make you feel more connected and less alone.

Deep breathing, yoga, and meditation are stress relief techniques that may be beneficial.

These techniques can help reduce and manage stress and help with overall mental health and well-being.

Every woman’s pregnancy process is unique, so it’s important to pay attention to your body and get help when you need it.

There are a wealth of tools to guide you along the way, including doctors, support networks, and online communities.

Active participation in pregnancy preparation can lay the foundation for a rewarding and enjoyable journey towards parenting.

Whether you’re just starting to think about having kids or you’re on track, the key is to take things one step at a time and enjoy the experience.

I wish you all the best as you begin your journey into motherhood.

Dr. Agilan Arjunan is an obstetrician-gynecologist and fertility specialist.