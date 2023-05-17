



7 Unusual Symptoms of Dengue Virus Infection You Shouldn’t Ignore Dengue Virus Symptoms: Let’s take a look at these 7 unusual symptoms that are often ignored. Most people know about the dengue virus and its symptoms. The disease is prevalent in tropical and subtropical climates like India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half of the world’s population is at risk from the dengue virus, with more than 100-400 million new infections occurring each year. Dengue fever is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV). The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. DENV may be asymptomatic in humans, but it can also cause severe symptoms that can be fatal. The disease poses a significant risk to immunocompromised people, such as young children, the elderly, and those with comorbidities. The dengue virus is an evolving virus, with new potent strains emerging on a regular basis. New evolution of dengue viruses occurs through genetic mutation and the introduction of new viruses from other regions. New strains of dengue virus and their types Dengue virus It is caused by four different serotypes of viruses known as DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. Each type represents a different strain of virus. The latest DENV-2 strain is known to be one of the most lethal variants that cause severe symptoms of dengue fever. These may include: high fever Sudden onset of high fever often reaches 104 °F (40 °C). Fever may last from 2 to 7 days. severe headache severe headache. It is often described as a “pressing” or “throbbing” feeling. eye pain I have pain behind my eyes, especially when I move my eyes. This is a characteristic symptom of dengue fever. muscle and joint pain Severe muscle and joint pain is often referred to as “fracture fever.” This pain can be debilitating and is commonly experienced in the hips, extremities and joints. rash A maculopapular rash (red spots or bumps) appears on the skin and may be itchy. The rash usually starts on the trunk and spreads to the extremities. Malaise There is severe malaise and weakness, often lasting several weeks after the fever has subsided. nausea and vomiting Nausea, sometimes accompanied by vomiting. minor bleeding Occasionally, minor bleeding symptoms such as nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or simple bruising may be seen. How to protect yourself from dengue fever? As virus season returns, it is important to protect yourself from disease. Here are some steps you can take to ensure prevention: remove mosquito breeding grounds: Empty, clean, or cover these areas to eliminate potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. use mosquito nets and screens: Sleep under a mosquito net, especially if you live in an area with a high risk of dengue fever. Make sure your windows and doors have screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. wear protective clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes outdoors to reduce skin exposure and prevent mosquito bites. apply mosquito repellent: Use insects, reapply as directed, and follow directions for safe use, especially for children. Avoid going outdoors during peak hours: Mosquitoes emerge in the evening and are most active throughout the night. Avoid going outdoors during this time. Novel dengue is a cause for concern, but precautions can be taken to minimize the risk of disease. If you experience any symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention and treatment. Total Wellness is now just a click away. follow me



