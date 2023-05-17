Health
A novel approach to quantify personal information contained in intestinal metagenomic data
In a recent study published in natural microbiologyAt , researchers used shotgun sequencing to extract human reads from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in stool samples from 343 Japanese individuals, which comprised the primary dataset of this study.
They used this gut metagenomic data to reconstruct personal information. Some study participants also provided whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data for ultra-deep metagenomic shotgun sequencing analyses.
study: Reconstruction of personal information from the human genome reads intestinal metagenomic sequence data. Image credit: KaterynaKon/Shutterstock.com
Background
Our knowledge of the human microbiome, the microorganisms that inhabit the human body, has expanded significantly over the past decade thanks to rapid advances in technologies such as metagenomic shotgun sequencing.
This technique enables sequencing of non-bacterial components of microbiome samples, including host DNA. For example, fecal samples contain less than 10% host DNA, but are removed to protect donor privacy.
Human germline genotypes in metagenomic data are important for enabling re-identification of individuals. However, researchers and donors should be aware that this is highly sensitive and should be carefully considered before being shared with the community.
Aside from the ethical concerns about sharing this data, if human reads of metagenomic data were not removed prior to deposit, this data could be useful in the recovery of any kind of personal information (such as gender or ancestry). You need to understand what there is.
In addition, human gut metagenomic data reads may be an excellent resource for stool-based forensics, robust variant calling, and estimation of disease risk (e.g., type 2 diabetes) based on polygenic risk scores. there is.
This data may be useful in quantitatively and accurately reconstructing genotypic information and thus may complement human WGS data.
About research
In the present study, the researchers applied several human reads of gut metagenomic data from the main research dataset to reconstruct personal information, including genetic sex and ancestry. To predict the genetic sex and ancestry of these 343 individuals, they used sex chromosome sequence-depth and modified likelihood score-based methods, respectively.
In addition, researchers have developed methods to re-identify individuals from genotype datasets. Furthermore, they combined his two harmonized genotype calling approaches, direct calling of rare mutations and two-step imputation of common mutations, to reconstruct genotypes.
The study’s primary dataset included 343 Japanese participants, while the validation dataset for the genetic sex prediction analysis included 113 Japanese.
A multi-ancestry dataset, which helped researchers validate their ancestry prediction analysis, consisted of 73 individuals of different nationalities, including samples from individuals in New Delhi, India.
There were 196 and 147 female participants, 65 and 48 male participants, and 25 and 48 male participants in each dataset. Similarly, the age ranges for these three datasets were 20–88, 20–81, and 20–61, respectively.
Results and conclusions
Given that reads for the human gut metagenomic data were consistently obtained from all chromosomes, the read depth of the X chromosome was nearly double that of the Y chromosome in males and nearly twice that of the X chromosome in females. .
So, in a logistic regression analysis, the researchers applied a read depth ratio of 0.43 Y:X chromosomes to the validation dataset, which correctly predicted the genetic sex of 97.3% of the study samples.
In human microbiome and genetic studies, the feasibility of gender prediction using human gut metagenomic data may help eliminate mislabeled samples.
This study analysis also helped researchers predict a staggering 98.3% of individuals’ ancestry using the 1,000 Genomes Project (1KG) data as a reference.
However, the likelihood score-based method often misclassified South Asian (SAS) samples as American (AMR) and European (EUR), especially when the number of human reads was low. This is not surprising, as the genetic diversity of SAS populations is complex.
The likelihood score-based method also efficiently utilized data from genomic regions with low coverage, demonstrating the quantitative power of gut metagenomic data for re-identifying individuals, with 93.3% of individuals Successful re-identification.
Despite ethical concerns, the re-identification method used in this study may be useful for quality control of multi-omics datasets containing gut metagenomic and human germline genotype data.
Furthermore, the authors successfully reconstructed common mutations across the genome using a genomic approach. Historically, researchers used stool samples as a source of germline genomes for wild and domestic animals, but not humans.
Therefore, further development of suitable methodologies could help to efficiently utilize the human genome within gut metagenomic data and benefit animal studies.
Nonetheless, this study remarkably demonstrated that the optimized method could be useful in reconstructing personal information from human gut metagenomic data reads.
Furthermore, the results of this study may serve as a guiding resource for devising best practices for using the already accumulated human gut metagenomic data.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230517/A-novel-approach-to-quantify-personal-information-contained-within-gut-metagenome-data.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to try Google’s PaLM 2 AI model today
- A novel approach to quantify personal information contained in intestinal metagenomic data
- Imran Khan cannot be arrested before May 31: IHC – Pakistan
- Li Hui: Beijing trying to play peacemaker with planned trip of special envoy to Ukraine
- How Donald Trump’s Jane Rosenberg courtroom sketch created a viral sensation out of dying art
- Review of damaged roads in North Sumatra Labura President Joko Widodo: I see on social media
- It’s time for Hollywood CEOs to strike
- Climate change can affect New York City’s water supply. This new technical lab seeks solutions.
- Russia hits Ukrainian capital Kiev with ‘exceptional’ number of missiles, official says – BBC News
- I am delighted that PM Modi is going to the United States for an official visit: US envoy Garcetti
- City investigating Hollywood restaurants for allegedly upholding service charges, stiffening workers
- North Wales Table Tennis Academy with Coleg Cambria