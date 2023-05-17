How 5 women lowered their biological age by an average of 5 years





Lifestyle changes in eating habits, sleepyExercise combined with interventions such as relaxation exercises and supplements can reverse the aging process, according to new research.

Six women between the ages of 46 and 65 underwent an 8-week program that included changes in diet, sleep, and exercise. I also received relaxation coaching, probiotic and phytonutrient supplements, and nutritional coaching. According to the study, blood tests showed that five out of six women lost their biological age by up to 11 years, with the average participant experiencing a reduction of 4.6 years. Published in a magazine in March aging. The mean chronological age of the participants at the start of the study was 58, and all but one had a younger biological age. For this reason, it is unlikely that the decrease in biological age experienced by most participants during the study was due to disease improvement. Rather, the improvement “could be attributed to an underlying age mechanism,” write the authors from the University of Washington, the University of Virginia, and the University of Illinois. biological age and chronological age What’s the difference between biological age and chronological age? Simply put, chronological age refers to how long you’ve been alive, while biological age refers to your “cell age.” According to North Western Medicine. Biological age is also called epigenetic age. The epigenome “consists of compounds that modify or mark the genome in ways that tell it what to do, where to do it, and when to do it.” According to the US National Institutes of Health. These changes are influenced by environmental factors such as stress, diet, drugs and pollution, and are passed on from cell to cell as they divide and from generation to generation. They are also reversible, as this study shows. Lifestyle changes seem to reverse aging As part of the study, participants were asked to consume the following foods daily. 2 cups dark leafy greens

2 cups cruciferous vegetables

3 cups colorful vegetables

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1-2 beets

Liver or Liver Supplement (3 3 oz servings 3 times per week)

1 serving of eggs (5-10 per week) They were also asked to take methylated adaptogens, a food that supports DNA methylation, a process that regulates gene expression, twice daily. 1 serving example Such foods include: 1/2 cup berries (preferably wild)

2 medium cloves of garlic

2 cups of green tea, brew for 10 minutes

3 cups of oolong tea, brew for 10 minutes

1/2 teaspoon rosemary

1/2 teaspoon turmeric Participants were also asked to make daily lifestyle adaptations, such as: take 2 probiotics capsule

Take 2 doses of “Green Powder”

drink 8 cups of water per day

Exercise for at least 30 minutes

practice breathing exercises twice

sleep at least 7 hours

fast 12 hours after the last meal of the day Not a single woman completed all the tasks for the day, but that’s okay, the researchers wrote. Women who followed the program had an average of 82% chance of improving their biological age. The relatively high patient compliance rate was largely due to the nutritional advice provided, the researchers added. Effects of stress on biological age A seventh participant, a man, withdrew from the study due to a family emergency. Before the study, his chronological age was 71 years and his biological age was 57.6. Although he withdrew from the study, his biological age was retested at eight weeks and he had risen to 61.6. Previous studies have documented “sudden acceleration of biological age due to various stressors,” the authors noted, but aging reverses when stressors are removed. However, for some people, stress has more permanent effects on aging rather than being temporary. People with long-standing mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are routinely biologically older than their actual age, According to recent research Presented at the European Psychiatric Congress in Paris.

