CDC warns of mpox rebound this summer

After nearly seven months of steady decline, a cluster of new mpox cases has emerged in the United States, with health officials warning a rebound could occur this summer.

Chicago health officials recently reported 20 new cases and are urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated.

Major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York have ramped up awareness campaigns and vaccination programs, especially targeting men who have sex with men and transgender people.

They warn that cases of mpox, formerly called monkeypox, could easily spread as summer LGBTQ pride parades begin.

“The 2023 spring-summer season could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people flock to festivals and other events,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. health warning on monday.

The CDC warned that without additional vaccinations or other virus mitigation measures, the rebound epidemic “could be as high as or higher than 2022.”

Anyone can get mpox, but the virus has so far affected gay and bisexual men in the United States. Although it is not a sexually transmitted disease, close physical contact is the main route of transmission.

On May 11, one year after the virus spread beyond endemic regions, the World Health Organization declared the end of the global health emergency caused by mpox.

Due to the decline in the number of infected people over the past year, the number of vaccinations has also plummeted. For example, in Los Angeles County, Stopped weekly vaccination Officials say the number has increased from 8,000 last year to about 100 to 150 in recent months.

But Biden administration officials said on Tuesday they were not letting their guard down, especially in the face of recent spikes in cases in some areas.

“Undoubtedly, what we are seeing in Chicago is a reminder that we are not out of the woods yet. Our vaccine development mission is not yet complete,” said the White House. Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, National MPOX Deputy Coordinator, said.

Among other things, his office is working quickly to ensure that local health departments have the resources to deal with new cases.

“We are in a place where clusters are expected, but our mission is to vaccinate people and make sure they are protected,” he told The Times.

The current mpox epidemic is the largest and most geographically widespread since the virus was discovered in 1958.

Last year, more than 87,000 people were infected in 111 countries around the world, and 140 died, according to WHO.

The United States recorded about 31,000 cases and 42 deaths last year. The current US outbreak was first documented in Boston. California tops the list with 5,759, according to the latest data available from the CDC.

Despite fears of a rebound, the dramatic decline in the number of infections (from 600 nationwide on August 1, 2022 to an average of 1 per week in April) At least so far, it has shown some success in viral suppression.

It also provides lessons for future epidemics.

Some health experts credit President Biden for proactively addressing the mpox health crisis.

Days after the Boston case was confirmed, Mr. Biden said the virus was “everyone’s concern.”

His Ministry of Health and Human Services signed a deal with a Danish vaccine maker on the same day. He assembled a widely respected coordination team to lead the response and previously reversed President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO.

Still, current mpox outbreaks are much larger and more widespread than previous ones. Previous outbreaks, limited to a small number of cases traceable to recent travelers to mpox-endemic areas of Africa, were quickly contained.

The current outbreak has seen widespread community transmission and has been confirmed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems have been overwhelmed and initially struggled to deal with mpx.

Initially, testing for mpox was limited to select labs and medical professionals who circumvented a bureaucratic web to order and prescribe Tpoxx, an investigational drug used to treat the virus. had to.

“In an outdated public health system, there were a lot of forms to fill out and to get a permit you had to go through your local health department or the CDC,” said Dr. Peter Chinhong, a professor of medicine. Infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

Daskalakis said the standard time it took for a doctor to fill out the Tpoxx form was two hours, but since then efforts have been made to reduce it to 15 minutes.

Then came a dispute with a Danish vaccine maker. When some vaccines were in stock, local health officials struggled to manage distribution, with websites crashing frequently as concerned men and transgender people tried to ask for reservations. .

There was some delay as officials debated how best to communicate with the LGBTQ community and what advice they should give regarding sexual behavior.

“This was very difficult given the fact that people want to be as positive about sex as possible,” Chinhong said. “There was a lot of hesitation because I didn’t want people to think I was embarrassing them.”

These early challenges may have helped the virus gain a foothold across the country.

“What is concerning is that the delay has allowed the virus to become more established in the United States,” said Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, professor of health policy management at the School of Public Health at the City University of New York. “If so, we will continue to pay the price for not responding more quickly and effectively in the years to come.”

One of the things that helped fight mpox was the LGBTQ community itself.

The community has already experienced an epidemic of HIV/AIDS that claimed many lives. We also know that public health interventions and scientific advances, particularly through drug development, can not only enable people living with HIV to live long and fulfilling lives, but also prevent new infections from PrEP and PEP. .

So when the new virus threatened that community, adherence to the public health message was strong, and in stark contrast to COVID-19, there was little resistance to vaccination.

“I can’t think of anyone who didn’t want it. “I think the legacy of HIV has had a lot of influence on how communities not only accept vaccines and seek help, but also how they mobilize for action,” he added.

A study by researchers at Emory University found that, beyond vaccination, many homosexuals changed their sexual behavior in response to the mpox outbreak. They found that 48% of respondents had less sexual partners, and 50% had less sex with partners they found on dating apps like Grindr or at sex parties.

The change in behavior “would have surprised even people who know the community as well as I did,” said Qinghong, contributing to the decline.

However, there is still much work to be done. The CDC estimates that only 23% of those at risk have been vaccinated. This is probably a symptom of pandemic fatigue, as many vaccination attempts have failed and the risk seems to have decreased as the number of infected people has decreased.

The administration hopes that credible community voices like Daskarakis, who is gay, will convey the next message. mpox vaccination in parallel with other sexual health modalities. “I want to tell people that it’s very good to be proactive about planning for the summer…check your oil and run your tires as pride season approaches.”

A final lesson, experts say, is the importance of identifying deadly viruses and working globally to fight them.

Unlike COVID-19, mpox was not new. For decades, countries in West and Central Africa battled small epidemics.

Wealthier countries like the United States, if they shared more of their existing treatments and vaccines with these African nations, could have prevented the global spread of the mpox pandemic, experts say.

“As long as something is a threat in one part of the world, it can easily spread to other parts of the world,” Lee said. “More efforts to control epidemics in resource-poor countries would actually protect the United States.”