Important points: In patients with acute exacerbation of COPD, dementia risk was increased with ICU admission from ED compared with hospitalization or ED treatment alone.

Using bronchodilators may reduce the risk of dementia.

Using bronchodilators may reduce the risk of dementia. COPD patients visiting the emergency department for the first time for an acute exacerbation had a higher risk of dementia in the ICU compared to hospitalization or ED-only care, according to the results of a study published in . BMC Respiratory Medicine. “Bronchodilator administration may be associated with a lower risk of developing dementia.” Quo-Hanaka, A resident of the Department of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine at Taiwan’s Changhua Christian Hospital and a colleague wrote: “Even more important are patients suffering from acute conditions. Exacerbation of COPD Patients who initially presented to the emergency department and required admission to the ICU were at increased risk of developing dementia. ”

Data were obtained from Chia KH et al. BMC Palm Med. 2023; doi: 10.1186/s12890-023-02386-8.

Chia et al. reported that 51,318 Taiwanese adults with COPD (50.3% male, 42.8% aged 30-50 years, average number of hospital visits within 5 years 14.6) were matched based on age, sex, and number of hospital visits. We analyzed 51,318 adults without COPD. Determine the risk of developing dementia in her COPD patients over a 5-year follow-up period using an anonymous government medical database. The investigators also sought to understand how severity of acute exacerbation (ED treatment alone, hospitalization or ICU admission) and medication (bronchodilators) influence this risk. Through Cox regression analysis, the researchers assessed the risk of dementia and adjusted for confounding variables such as demographics and baseline comorbidities. Of the two cohorts, dementia was found more in patients with COPD than in those without COPD (1,025 patients vs. 423 patients). In an unadjusted analysis, the investigators found a 2.51 (95% CI, 2.24–2.81)-fold higher risk of dementia in patients with COPD compared with those without COPD, a hazard ratio found in the adjusted analysis. Similar to 2.42 (95% CI, 2.16 to 2.71). analysis. The researchers noted that it took an average of 2.6 years for people with COPD to be diagnosed with dementia. Regarding pharmacotherapy, 10,856 (21.2%) patients with COPD received short-term bronchodilators, whereas 14,865 (29%) received long-term bronchodilators. Compared with the risk of dementia observed above, researchers found that patients We found that this risk was reduced when -2.45) Treatment with bronchodilators. Notably, the researchers write, the results may be due to the fact that people with asthma (generally younger and therefore at lower risk of dementia) are misidentified as having COPD. . In the ED, researchers observed 3,451 COPD exacerbations, of which 1,284 patients required further hospitalization and 164 required ICU admission. When dementia risk was assessed according to exacerbation severity, those admitted to ICU had the highest risk of dementia (aHR = 11.05; 95% CI, 7.77–15.71). An increased risk was also seen in patients requiring hospitalization (aHR = 8.52; 95% CI, 7.23-10.03), but less so in emergency department care (aHR = 2.11; 95% CI, 1.68 -2.65). One of the notable study limitations was the lack of data on COPD patients, which may contribute to dementia risk. Important risk factors for dementia that researchers did not have information on included smoking status, arterial blood gases, carbon dioxide retention, pulmonary function testFVC and hypoxia. “This study establishes that pharmacotherapy and varying severity of acute COPD exacerbations are important risk factors for developing dementia,” write Chia et al.

