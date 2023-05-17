Hormone therapy, expected symptoms, etc.









For National Women's Health Week, the Helio editorial team has compiled news on menopause in women's health. Highlights include what women can expect during menopause. Association between reduced sleep duration and delayed menopause. Efficacy of estetrol in relieving postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms. Post-reproductive menopause symptoms. Perimenopausal hormone therapy may prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Read these articles and others below. Long-term study reveals what women can expect during menopause Women today may be more informed—and misinformed—about menopause than ever before. read more Earlier age at menopause and later HT onset are associated with vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease A cross-sectional study published in , found that both having a younger onset of menopause and starting hormone therapy after five years or more were associated with increased tau vulnerability in women. JAMA Neurology. read more Postmenopausal simple ovarian cyst can be followed up instead of surgery According to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in , that for postmenopausal women, simple ovarian cysts are likely to remain unchanged or disappear during follow-up. menopause. read more Short sleep delays menopause Japanese women who habitually slept six hours or less each night were more likely to reach menopause at an older age than those who slept longer, according to data published in the journal. menopause. read more Body dissatisfaction associated with eating disorders in middle-aged women Similar to younger women, middle-aged women’s body dissatisfaction was associated with eating disorder pathologies, according to a small study published in 2006. menopause. read more Estetrol is effective in reducing vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women The researchers found that once-daily use of the hormone estetrol 15 mg had an estrogenic effect in the vagina while reducing signs of atrophy, making it a promising treatment option for menopausal symptoms other than vasomotor symptoms. It is said that there is a possibility. read more SKYLIGHT Data: Fezolinetant Appears to be Safe and Well-Tolerated for Vasomotor Symptoms Three SKYLIGHT Phase 3 trials demonstrate that treatment with the non-hormonal agent fezolinetant is associated with relief of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms in menopause with acceptable safety and tolerability it was done. read more Menopausal symptoms can occur later in the reproductive stage Post-reproductive Spanish-speaking women reported eight menopausal symptoms with the same frequency as women already transitioning to menopause, according to a cross-sectional analysis published in . menopause. read more Combination estrogen and progestin therapy for menopausal symptoms not associated with type 2 diabetes risk A retrospective cohort study of Korean women found that the risk of type 2 diabetes with menopausal hormone therapy varied according to the type of HT. menopause. read moree Hormone therapy in perimenopause may prevent Alzheimer’s disease Hormone therapy may improve memory and cognitive function and increase brain volume in pregnant women. APOE4a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. read more

