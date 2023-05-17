Health
Weekly exercise may help reduce deaths from flu and pneumonia
A longitudinal study in US adults showed that adherence to weekly exercise guidelines was associated with reduced mortality from pneumonia and influenza.
Those who met both aerobic and strength-building guidelines had a 48% lower adjusted risk of death from pneumonia and influenza over a median follow-up of 9.2 years compared with those who did neither. (HR 0.52, 95% CI 0.39-) 0.68), reported Bryant Weber, MD, MPH, Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, CDC, Atlanta, and colleagues.
“Given the plausible biological mechanism and consistency with previous studies, this protective association warrants additional clinical and public health efforts to reduce the prevalence of aerobic and physical inactivity. There is likely to be. [muscle-strengthening activity],” the researchers wrote in their paper. British Journal of Sports Medicine.
But the researchers also found benefits at levels of aerobic exercise below those recommended by guidelines, and potential harm at the highest levels of strength training.
Department of Health and Human Services guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise and at least two strength-training sessions per week.
Adults who engaged in 10 to 149 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week had a significantly lower risk of death from pneumonia and influenza by 21% compared to those who were inactive. This benefit peaked when he had a 50% reduction in risk for those doing 301 to 600 minutes of activity per week, but the risk was even lower for those doing more than 600 minutes of activity. did not do it.
Participants who reported doing strength-strengthening activities twice a week had a 47% lower risk of death from flu or pneumonia than those who did less than twice a week. However, she had a 41% higher risk of death when he attended seven or more episodes a week.
About half (51%) of the more than 500,000 participants in the study failed to meet either weekly goal, and only 19% achieved both.
Overall, those who met aerobic exercise guidelines had a 36% lower adjusted risk of death from influenza and pneumonia than those who did not exercise (HR 0.64, 95% CI 0.54-0.76), although Meeting strength-building guidelines makes a big difference in mortality risk.
Weber and his team noted that the study’s findings on lower mortality rates were likely due to the fact that exercise has been linked to improved several health conditions, including a stronger immune response.
“Physical activity is associated with reduced incidence of several comorbidities, including stroke and coronary heart disease, and increases the risk of death among adults hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia,” the researchers wrote. ing. “Clinical trials demonstrate that an aerobic training program improves sputum production in patients with cystic fibrosis and improves maximal oxygen uptake in patients with COPD.”
The findings build on previous findings showing that exercise has been found to be beneficial in: pulmonary embolismand may Benefits for cardiorespiratory fitness For patients undergoing chemotherapy.
In this cohort study, Webber et al. included 577,909 adults who participated in a national health interview from 1998 to 2018 and followed them for a median of 9.23 years. 52.2% were female and 69.2% were Caucasian.
Participants were divided into five categories based on the amount of self-reported aerobic and strength-training activity.
81,431 deaths were observed during follow-up, of which 1,516 died from pneumonia and influenza.
Weber and the research team noted that physical activity was measured at intervals of 10 minutes or longer, meaning that shorter episodes were not included. This, coupled with potential gaps in mortality data, the possibility that underlying health conditions caused changes in individuals’ physical activity, and other factors, may have influenced the study results.
