Explore new draft guidelines for mammography

○On May 9, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) released an update. Draft Recommendation for breast cancer screening. In contrast to previous recommendations that most women begin screening at age 50, the USPSTF, the leading national body for preventive health care recommendations, now recommends screening for all women between the ages of 40 and 74. Mammography screening every 2 years is recommended.

This is the first major change to USPSTF breast cancer screening recommendations since 2009. Until then, the USPSTF recommended annual mammograms beginning at age 40. In 2009 and 2016, given the growing evidence of the harms and limited benefits of mammography screening, the USPSTF recommended that for average-risk individuals younger than 50 years old, 2 from 50 years old. Annual screening is recommended. He emphasized that the decision to initiate mammography before age 50 or screening beyond every 2 years should be made through discussion between patients and clinicians regarding the benefits and harms of mammography. . In practice, an increasing emphasis has been placed on individualizing screening based on the patient’s breast cancer risk factors and the patient’s own values ​​and preferences for screening.

USPSTF new recommendations leave from A personalized approach to mammography It aims to maximize lives saved while addressing inequalities in the care and treatment of historically marginalized people, especially black women.

However, as a primary care physician who has studied the use of mammography, I am not sure that goal can be achieved. For many people age 40 is the right time to start mammography, but for low risk people age 50 may be right. All patients should have the opportunity to understand the benefits as well as the limitations of mammography.

Since 2016, the evidence regarding the benefits and harms of mammography has changed little. Although there are no new randomized clinical trials, a limited number of studies have provided additional insight into the benefits/harms of mammography and more or less frequent mammography in older women. The USPSTF will also evaluate several digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis (sometimes called “3D mammography,” a technology increasingly being offered in U.S. hospitals) for improved cancer detection compared to traditional film mammography. reviewed some studies. In addition, they reviewed recent epidemiological data showing that: Increased incidence of breast cancer among people in their 40s. This increased risk makes the benefit of screening in this age group greater than estimated in 2016.

Another important change is the USPSTF’s intentional focus on health equity in its process. In this update, the USPSTF investigated modeling studies that evaluated the benefits and harms of mammography screening among average-risk populations of American women overall, especially black women. Because black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, 40% higher mortality — They may experience a more favorable benefit/harm ratio from screening. Black women also have a higher incidence of breast cancer in their 40s than white women. some authors Given the inequality in these outcomes, we have advocated different screening approaches for black women.

A modeling report accompanying the USPSTF recommendations found that starting mammography every 2 years from age 40 would save more lives than starting at age 50, but it would also reduce false-positive tests, unnecessary biopsies, and overdiagnosis. cancers that are never clinically apparent on biopsy) have been found to increase. women’s lifespan if not tested).

Because of the rising incidence of breast cancer among all women, young black women having a higher risk of cancer than young white women, and a higher risk of dying from breast cancer at any age, the USPSTF no longer recommends mammography. We recognize the relative benefit-to-harm ratio of initiation as follows. The model estimated that in all women, screening every 2 years from age 50 to 74 years would avoid 7.1 deaths from breast cancer per 1,000 people screened. Among black women, biennial screening from age 50 to 74 years averted 10.1 breast cancer deaths per 1,000 screened women. In both groups, a starting age of 40 years rather than 50 years averted approximately 1-2 additional deaths per 1,000.

Mammography harm is common. Of her 1,000 people screened with digital his mammography over her lifetime, there are 1,021 false-positive tests, 148 unnecessary biopsies, and 10 cancer overdiagnoses. Annual mammograms result in substantially more mammograms than biennial mammograms, resulting in false positives, unnecessary biopsies, overdiagnosis, and breast cancer deaths averted. The increase is small. That’s why the USPSTF recommends a mammogram for him every two years.

The USPSTF’s focus on health equity is important but outdated. Despite racial categorization, very problematic In medical research, there is still value in explicitly examining racially stratified outcomes and considering public health recommendations that may reduce disparities. Recommendations based solely on benefits and harms averaged across populations may exacerbate existing disparities between advantaged and historically marginalized groups.

Some experts argue that lowering the “default” screening age is particularly valuable for patients at high risk of poor outcomes, such as black women. This may be due to a higher proportion of black women being treated in settings where individualized risk assessment and shared decision-making are not routinely practiced, or to clinician risk assessment of black patients relative to white patients. This is especially true if you are unlikely to be involved in Patients, as some studies suggest. However, black women Often diagnosed with aggressive breast cancerit is increasingly likely that annual screening may be a more effective strategy than biennial mammography, and that individualized approaches remain important.

Despite the good intentions of the USPSTF, the notion that lowering the recommended testing age would improve equity has important limitations. First (as the authors of the supporting studies point out), early screening per se is unlikely to significantly affect racial and ethnic inequalities in breast cancer outcomes in the United States. Black women are often treated poorly in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment adherence. For example, mammograms are of poor quality, long periods of time since abnormal mammograms have occurred, and guideline-compliant treatment is not available. Declining screening rates have not been identified as a major cause of the disparity in outcomes. Discussions about initiation of screening should therefore not divert attention and resources from interventions to address structural racism that results in inadequate care and unacceptable racial disparities in breast cancer mortality.

Second, although mammography is the only breast cancer screening test proven to reduce breast cancer mortality, the USPSTF’s 2023 Evidence Study found that mammography offers only modest benefits, especially for young women. , and continues to show real harm, especially for people, such as overdiagnosis. It leads to unnecessary cancer treatment. All patients recognize that breast cancer deaths are unlikely to be averted with mammography and that false-positive results and overdiagnosis are moderately likely to occur after years of regular screening need to do it.

We hope that clinicians will continue to incorporate individualized cancer risk assessment and screening decisions into their practice, despite the new recommendations. This includes individuals who may benefit from enhanced screening (e.g., annual mammograms) and delaying or reducing the frequency of screening based on risk profile or values ​​and preferences. is important for identifying women who are rational. Clinicians also need to continue to work on shared decision-making so that patients understand the benefits and harms of mammography and prepare for possible results, such as false positives. All patients need these discussions. A wealth of evidence (including that cited by the USPSTF) supports the value of individualized approaches to mammography.

There are many valuable aspects to the USPSTF’s draft recommendations, particularly those that highlight inequalities in breast cancer outcomes in the United States and the urgent need for intervention. However, it is not clear whether returning to a one-size-fits-all approach to screening will result in better outcomes for patients.

Lydia E. Pace, M.D., MPH, is a primary care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. Nancy L. Keating, M.D., MPH, is a primary care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and professor of health policy and medicine in the Department of Health Policy, Harvard Medical School.