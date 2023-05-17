Lesbian and bisexual women may have worse heart health

(Geber86/E+ via Getty Images)

Lesbian and bisexual women may be less likely to have ideal heart health scores than heterosexual women, according to a new study. However, homosexual or bisexual men scored higher than heterosexual men only if they lived in urban areas.

The study was published Wednesday. American Heart Association Journalused the American Heart Association survey to measure the cardiovascular health status of French lesbian, gay, bisexual, and heterosexual adults. necessities of life 8a set of lifestyle behaviors and factors for good cardiovascular health.

This index encourages people to be physically active, eat a healthy diet, get 7-9 hours of sleep each night, manage their weight, avoid tobacco products, and control their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

“Improving these metrics is a great opportunity to proactively prevent heart disease,” said Omar Dellers, the study’s first author, in a news release. Delaz is an investigator in the Cardiovascular Disease Integrated Epidemiology Team at Inserm, the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, and the Cardiovascular Research Center Paris.

The study is the first to use Life’s Essential 8 to measure cardiovascular health disparities among gay, lesbian and bisexual people, the researchers said.

The study includes health data from approximately 169,400 French adults (including approximately 91,000 women) who participated in national health screenings. constant study. Participants had no cardiovascular disease and had a mean age of 46 years.

Of the women, 93% identified as heterosexual. About 3.5% are identified as bisexual. and 0.61% were identified as lesbian. 90% of the men identified as heterosexual. 3.5% identify as bisexual. And 3% are identified as gay. About 3% of all participants refused to answer questions about their sexual orientation.

After adjusting for variables such as family history of cardiovascular disease, age, and social factors, the researchers found that lesbian and bisexual women had lower cardiovascular health scores than heterosexual women. bottom. Gay and bisexual men living in urban areas scored higher than heterosexual men, whereas men living in rural areas had lower cardiovascular health scores and reached ideal cardiovascular health. was unlikely.

Compared with their heterosexual contemporaries, lesbian women scored lower on healthy eating and blood pressure. In contrast, bisexual women had higher scores on healthy eating and nicotine exposure.

Previous research has shown that LGBT adults are less likely to receive medical care and more likely to be delayed in treatment than heterosexual adults. Delaz said it is essential to recognize and overcome barriers to healthcare access.

“Improving cultural competencies and awareness of cardiovascular disease risk among sexual minority adults may help improve the conversation between physicians and patients about cardiovascular health.” he said.

Citing previous evidence, the study authors said the LGBT population disproportionately experiences depression and suicide attempts. These are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Stigma-fueled discrimination and violence and increased social stressors can also lead to unhealthy coping behaviors such as increased alcohol consumption, smoking and sedentary lifestyles.

In this study, lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults overall reported anxiety disorders, symptoms of depression, or attempted suicide more frequently than heterosexual adults. However, lesbian women reported less anxiety and depression symptoms than heterosexual women.

in 2020 scientific statementthe AHA noted that LGBTQ adults experience significant psychosocial stressors that compromise cardiovascular health.

France is a high-income country with universal health coverage, so the researchers cautioned that the findings may not apply to other countries. The study also had limitations because it focused only on assessing cardiovascular health by sexual orientation, and heart health data from people who identified as transgender were not available, they said. .

Still, “this is an important study on a population that is grossly underrepresented in clinical and epidemiological studies,” said Dr. Connie Tsao, a resident cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was not involved in the new research.

“To fully address the discrimination and disparities that affect health, we need to better recognize and understand the unique experiences of all individuals and groups, including sexual minorities,” she said.