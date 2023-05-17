First case of drug-resistant ringworm found in US | Smart News

A drug-resistant bacterium that causes ringworm infections has spread across the United States, with at least two confirmed cases in New York City in the past two years, according to a new report. report From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Public health officials have urged doctors to beware of ringworm infections (also known as ringworm) that do not respond to traditional first-line treatments.

Two recent outbreaks in New York City were indian ringworm fungus. Due to infection, Indotineae This is the first reported case in the United States, likely due to overprescription and misuse of antifungal drugs, according to the CDC, which has seen an increase in infections in South Asia over the past decade. It is considered. And Europe, according to distributors spread across Asia and even Canada.

Contrary to what the name suggests, ringworm is not caused by nematodes, but by more than 40 different fungi. gizmodo‘s Ed Cara. Symptoms include a ring-shaped rash, hair loss, itchy skin, redness, scaling, and cracking. CDC. The rash can occur anywhere the fungus comes in contact with the body, but it commonly occurs on the feet, scalp, groin, or beard. These signs usually appear within 4-14 days after exposure. Historically, ringworm infections were relatively mild and easily treated with antifungal creams.

Fungi tend to thrive in warm, moist environments, so doctors should pay special attention to drug-resistant ringworm infections as temperatures start to rise this summer. Priya SoniAn infectious disease pediatrician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, who was not involved in the report, said: CNNJen Christensen.

“With globalization and more travel during the summer, we may see more of this happening as the months go on,” Soni told CNN.

One of the two US cases is a 47-year-old woman who developed a severe rash while traveling in Bangladesh last summer. During her stay, she applied topical creams of antifungals and steroids to her rash, but her symptoms did not improve. After she returned to the United States, she went to her emergency room on three separate occasions to get rid of ringworm. Again, her doctor prescribed her several antifungals and steroid creams, but they did nothing to control her rash.

Finally, in December 2022, she visited a dermatologist to try a new strategy. They told her, ” Terbinafine. When her symptoms did not improve again, they tried another antifungal drug called . griseofulvin. Eventually about 80% of the rash disappeared.

Abrom KaplanA dermatologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, who treated the patient, soon became concerned that the fungus would not respond to the usual medications. He asked his fellow doctors if they had met anyone with similar symptoms recently. During the course of his investigation, he learned of a 28-year-old woman living in New York who hadn’t traveled abroad but developed severe ringworm in the summer of 2021. Taken together, these two incidents were sufficient cause. With concerns alerting public health officials, Mr. Caplan became the lead author of a new CDC report.

Indotineae joins the growing list of drug-resistant superbugs spreading across the country and around the world. In March, researchers affiliated with the CDC published a paper Regarding the rapid spread of another drug-resistant strain, white ears, which is particularly harmful to certain vulnerable populations. The study comes on the heels of a February World Health Organization report that warned of the spread and growing threat of infectious diseases. Antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

While much of the medical focus has been on drug-resistant bacteria, two cases of infection in New York State Indotineae These are good reminders that fungi are similarly capable of evolving to overcome cures, experts say.

“We always focus so much on antimicrobial resistance associated with bacteria that we forget that those rules also apply to fungi,” he says. Adam FreedmanA dermatologist at George Washington University who was not involved in the CDC report, NBC NewsErica Edwards.

