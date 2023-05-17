



Thin films of cellulose fibers, invisible to the naked eye, are suitable for use on high-traffic objects such as door handles and handrails.

According to research, A thin cellulose film can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus within minutes and inhibit the growth of bacteria, including: Escherichia colireduce contact transmission of pathogens. The coating consists of a thin film of cellulose fibers that is invisible to the naked eye and is abrasion resistant when dry, making it suitable for use on high traffic objects such as door handles and handrails. This coating has been approved by the Universities of Birmingham, Cambridge, and fiber lean technologyWHO Worked on a project funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council to develop a cure Provides long-term protection against the COVID-19 virus when used on glass, metal or laminate surfaces.

While traditional chemical disinfectants and antiviral surface designs target either structural proteins or nucleic acids, researchers led by Professor Zhenyu Jason Zhang of the University of Birmingham Faculty of Chemical Engineeringfocused on drying virus-laden respiratory droplets by capillary forces provided by the porous structure. The new coronavirus is known to remain active for several days on surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel, but lasts only a few hours on newspaper. With expertise in surface chemistry and formulation engineering, the team is the world’s leading manufacturer of MFCs for the paper and packaging industry. and investigated the performance. Researchers found that the porous nature of the film played an important role. The film accelerates the evaporation rate of droplets, resulting in an unbalanced osmotic pressure across the bacterial membrane. They then tested whether the coating could suppress surface propagation of SARS-CoV-2. Here, they found that leaving a virus-laden droplet on the coating for 5 minutes reduced infectivity by a factor of three, and after 10 minutes the infectivity dropped to zero. In contrast, when droplets containing SARS-CoV-2 remained on the glass surface, their initial infectivity was maintained after 10 minutes. Antibacterial tests were repeated using droplets containing bacteria (Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus epidermidis), and here again the researchers found a significant decrease in infectivity at 1 and 24 hours. The experiment was repeated with aerosolized artificial saliva, and the analysis here suggested that cellulose thin films were also effective in suppressing contact transfer of respiratory aerosols. Professor Chan commented: “In contrast to aerosol transmission, the risk of surface transmission is posed by large droplets, which remain infectious even when dropped on hard surfaces and can be transmitted by contact. This surface coating technology is sustainable. It has the potential to achieve long-lasting and sustained-release antibacterial effects when used in combination with other antibacterial actives.” Researchers confirmed the stability of the coating by a mechanical scraping test. The coating showed no noticeable damage when dry, but was found to be easily stripped from the surface when wet, making it convenient and suitable for daily cleaning and disinfection practices. The University of Birmingham Enterprise, in collaboration with FiberLean Technologies and the University of Cambridge, has filed a patent covering microfibrillated cellulose that can inactivate viruses by disrupting the virion’s lipid envelope.

