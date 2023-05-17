I was bitten by a tick. What is the risk of getting sick?

While tick-borne diseases are occurring, Growing Across AmericaResearchers say outdoor enthusiasts can take comfort in knowing that most common infections don’t spread quickly.

for example, Borrelia burgdorferiThe bacterium that causes Lyme disease is “the most common tick-borne disease in the United States,” but it takes more than 24 hours for the tick to transmit to the host, according to Dr. Jonathan Oliver of the public agency. Health entomologist at the University of Minnesota.

“If you check for ticks daily and make sure you remove any attached ticks, your risk of Lyme disease is very low, even if you have ticks,” Dr. Oliver said. . Today’s Medpage.

that is, Borrelia It does not live in the salivary glands of ticks. Instead, they live in the midgut and “need to be activated by a blood-sucking tick,” he explained. Only then can it travel to the salivary glands and infect the host, he said.

Dr. Dell DeHart, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan Health West, also agreed, “If you get a tick bite, especially if you find and remove the tick, you don’t need to seek treatment.”

“If you catch it early, it really reduces the risk of them infecting you,” says DeHart.

There are many species of ticks, which carry “a greater variety of pathogens than any other vector,” from bacteria and viruses to protozoa, Oliver said. The tick of greatest concern for disease transmission is the black-footed tick (tick scapula), a lone star checkmark (Amblyomma americanum), American dog tick (dermacenter variables).

Black-footed ticks, also known as deer ticks, are contagious. Borrelia Burgdorferibacteria Anaplasma phagocytophilumthe protozoan that causes anaplasmosis, babesia microtiAccording to Oliver, it causes babesiosis. It can also carry the Powassan virus, which is “quite rare, but can be very detrimental,” he added. “It can cause encephalitis and meningitis, which can be fatal.”

One Star Mite Can Transmit Bacteria EhrliciaOliver said they cause ehrlichiosis, as well as bourbon and heartland viruses. Both viral diseases “are very rare, as far as we know, but can cause encephalitis-like symptoms.”

American dog ticks can be contagious rickettsia rickettsia, which causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever. “There are different spotted fever diseases with different degrees of severity, but Rocky Mountain spotted fever is really bad,” he explained.

Fortunately for humans, the risk of infection depends not only on how long a tick is attached, but also on the percentage of the tick population infected with a particular disease. Oliver says Lyme disease is the most common disease, partly because one-third to one-half of his adult black-footed mites carry Lyme disease. Borrelia. About a quarter to a third of juvenile blackfoot mites carry bacteria, but they are smaller than adults and can be difficult to spot.

Other diseases are less common. Oliver estimates that less than 10% of lone star ticks infect him. Ehrlicia It is the species that causes ehrlichiosis, and less than 1% of dog ticks in the United States carry ehrlichiosis. rickettsia rickettsia.

Nonetheless, “if ticks stick around for too long, they will eventually carry whatever disease they carry,” he says.

That’s why prevention is paramount, DeHart said, adding that the key ways to avoid tick bites outdoors are using tick repellents and wearing long pants and tucking them into socks. Pointed out that there are two things to push into. In addition to checking for ticks after going out, he said, you should check yourself regularly “so you can get rid of them.”

“Be sure to check places you wouldn’t expect, such as the groin or between the butt cheeks,” DeHart added. “Ticks love to go to warm places, so it’s important to check them thoroughly.”

After most tick bites, there’s no need to call a doctor, especially if you’ve found and removed the tick, DeHart said. However, if the tick is engorged or attached for a long time, it’s not a bad idea to identify it for future reference.

Academic research institutes can do the identification, he added, and some services can do it with images alone.

“If you can identify it as a dog tick and you’re not in an area where that is a significant concern, then you shouldn’t be too concerned. I will,” DeHart said. “If it’s not a black-legged tick, you don’t have to worry about Lyme disease, so being able to identify it would help.”

People who have been bitten by a tick should seek medical attention if they develop a serious rash or flu-like symptoms such as fever and headache, he said, adding that these are transmissions of many tick-borne diseases. said to be a common symptom of

DeHart pointed out: CDC Reference Manual for Healthcare Providers This book on tick-borne diseases in the United States is particularly useful for physicians because it includes images on tick identification, the geographic distribution of the most common tick-borne diseases, and their most frequent symptoms.

