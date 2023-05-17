Large-scale study reveals how pancreatic cancer changes ‘diet’ to survive

Image: Pancreatic cancer cells. Credit: Anne Weston, The Francis Crick Institute (CC BY-NC 4.0)

Pancreatic cancer cells can change their ‘diet’ to keep growing by switching from glucose to a backup fuel called uridine, a new study reveals.

The results of this study suggest that blocking uridine utilization using new drugs may represent a new therapeutic strategy for the most common and aggressive pancreatic cancer.

Researchers believe that uridine may also help develop other cancers such as lung, stomach and brain cancer.

The study was led by scientists from the Cancer Institute in London and the University of Michigan in the United States.that is was announced in Nature and was funded by pancreatic cancer ukThe Ian Harty Charitable Trust and National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States.

Uridine also acts as a food source

The molecule uridine is available throughout the body and is essential for healthy metabolism. However, researchers found that uridine, present in the tumor microenvironment, also serves as a nutrient source for pancreatic cancer when glucose is scarce. Utilizing uridine in this way allows cancer cells to continue to grow even when normal food sources are not available.

Using a technique known as phenotypic microarrays that can examine the characteristics of thousands of cells at once, the researchers screened for nutrients used by pancreatic cancer cells over time, taking readings every few minutes over three days. did

They found that uridine is broken down by an enzyme known as uridine phosphorylase 1 (UPP1) to produce another form of sugar, ribose, which fuels cancer cells.

Knocking out the UPP1 gene in mice prevented pancreatic cancer cells from using uridine, resulting in a drastic halt in tumor growth.

Take advantage of metabolic dependence

These findings reveal a potential new strategy for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma that takes advantage of the fact that pancreatic cancer is metabolically dependent on uridine.

The research team also examined patient samples and found that high levels of UPP1 were associated with poor survival in patients with pancreatic cancer and other types of cancer, suggesting that uridine may be a nutritional source for other cancers. suggests the possibility of becoming

Use of KRAS inhibitors

Researchers found that UPP1 levels increased in the presence of KRAS-MAPK signaling, a type of cell signaling that promotes the growth of many types of cancer, particularly pancreatic cancer. The researchers reasoned that drugs that block KRAS signaling could also block uridine utilization, cutting off the emergency food supply to cancer.

Although there are no drugs approved for human use that inhibit UPP1, some KRAS inhibitors have already reached the clinic, and researchers will work to develop new UPP1 inhibitors.

Next, the researchers also plan further studies to identify promising therapeutic strategies targeting uridine availability, using agents that block KRAS or UPP1 alone or in combination with immunotherapy. are doing.

“Emergency Backup”

Research co-leader Dr. Angraj Sadanandteam leader for systems and precision cancer medicine at the Cancer Institute, London.

“Cancer cells reclaim whatever is available in the environment and use it to their advantage. The most lethal pancreatic cancer even changes its diet to survive.” Turns out, cancers can feed on a molecule known as uridine as an emergency backup when they can’t get the glucose they normally rely on to survive.

“Next, we plan to explore ways to use uridine to monitor response to existing treatments in pancreatic cancer, and hopefully develop new drugs that target UPP1. We hope that it will lead to new treatment strategies for those affected.”

Research co-leader Dr. Kostas LisiotisAssociate Professor of Molecular Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan and Rogel Cancer Center, USA.

“These highly exciting findings highlight the fact that pancreatic cancer cells may depend on uridine for growth and survival, thus helping to prevent cancers that currently have no effective treatment options. It opens up new avenues for treatment.”

“New advances are urgently needed.”

Professor Christian HerrinThe Chief Executive of the London Cancer Institute said:

“Patients with pancreatic cancer often have a grim prognosis, and there is an urgent need for new advances to help treat this aggressive disease.

“We know that cancer cells use different metabolic pathways to get the nutrients they need to survive and continue to grow. It is interesting that it turns out that there is a specific fuel reserve, and we use this finding about the underlying biology of pancreatic cancer to reduce the use of existing drugs. I hope we can find more effective ways to treat this disease, including:

“Using cancer’s own growth strategy to fight cancer”

Dr Chris McDonald, UK Pancreatic Cancer Research Director said:

“This is a very elegant study of how the cancer’s own growth strategies can be harnessed against the cancer to develop entirely new treatments that are much needed for patients with pancreatic cancer. “This work is very novel, potentially very impactful and really exciting. We hope that these discoveries will lead to new and improved treatments for pancreatic cancer in the future.” I am very much looking forward to it.”