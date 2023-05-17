Can Allergies Cause Fever? – Cleveland Clinic

if you have seasonal allergiesYou know drills, right? Everyone please get up in traffic. headache. Puffy eyes. Tingling in throat. Oh, how happy I am.

But what is this? Fever? Wait a minute… can allergies cause fevers? Or is there something else going on?

“Allergies don’t cause fever. The term ‘hay fever’ is a misnomer,” explains an allergist. Dr. Frank J. Eidelman. “It is not caused by pollen and is not accompanied by fever.”

If you’re not only feeling allergy-like symptoms, but your fever is also skyrocketing, there may be something else going on. It may have started out as an allergy, making it more vulnerable to viral infections. Or maybe it has nothing to do with allergies at all.

Dr. Eidelman explains why allergies don’t cause fevers, and in what situations they are more likely to raise your body temperature.

Common Environmental Allergy Symptoms

It is called various names such as allergy, hay fever, and allergic rhinitis. But whatever you call them environmental allergies is a common complaint. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): 60 million people in the US live with allergies.

Many irritants can trigger environmental allergies, such as:

house dust mites.

pollen.

Pet dander.

type.

Depending on the type of allergy, symptoms may appear or disappear depending on the season or time. be there for most (or all) of the yearsays Dr. Eidelman. For example, people who are allergic to ragweed pollen are more likely to develop symptoms in the fall. People with pet or dust mite allergies tend to have symptoms throughout the year.

Common symptoms of environmental allergies include:

Stuffy nose, sneezing, runny nose.

Itchy nose, throat and eyes.

Headache and sinus pain.

sore throat due to mucus dripping in the throat (Postnasal drip).

wheezing or coughing.

Trouble sleeping and feeling tired.

allergies and fever

What’s not on the list of allergy symptoms? Fever. Here’s why.

Fever is the body’s response to fight bacteria and viruses.. Large-scale infections occur when the immune system identifies an infection. white blood cells to fight it off. White blood cells go to battle. In the process, substances called pyrogens are released, causing fever. Essentially, fever is the body’s way of trying to cook the virus out of the body.

Dr. Eidelman says allergies are the result of the body putting up a different kind of defense.

Environmental allergens are not infectious diseases. When you have an allergy, your body overreacts to allergens by releasing histamine and other chemicals that cause allergy symptoms. Does not emit pyrogens. No pyrogen means no fever.

But here things get a little more complicated. Allergies themselves do not cause fever. But Dr. Eidelman says: “Allergies can cause viral and bacterial infections, and those infections can certainly cause fevers.”

So, while you can’t directly blame allergies for elevated thermometer readings, they can make you more susceptible to other infections.

Are you allergic or something?

It’s easy to dismiss the symptoms of an infection as “just an allergy.” The opposite is also true.

How can you tell the difference, and what can you do about it? Dr. Eidelman says a fever is one clue, but there could be other signs as well.

situation Symptoms that Distinguish an Infection from an Allergy sinus infection heat.

green or yellow mucus. cold heat.

My body aches. influenza heat.

My body aches.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. COVID-19 heat.

Difficulty breathing.

My body aches.

Loss of taste or smell.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

sinus infection

Sinuses are air-filled cavities that surround the nasal passages. Normally, mucus drains from the back of the nose. However, the lining of the sinuses can also become inflamed and swollen. As a result, sinusitis occurs, sinus infection.

Symptoms of a sinus infection may resemble allergy symptoms. However, unlike allergies, sinus infections can also cause fever and thick yellow or green mucus.

Environmental allergies can cause sinus infections. That’s because when your body reacts to allergens, it produces extra mucus. All that mucus fills the sinuses. So instead of the sinuses expelling bacteria out of the nose, tiny bugs get trapped inside. The sinuses become warm, moist breeding grounds for bacteria, which can cause disease.

Sinus infections can be caused by viruses or bacteria It lurks in your sinuses. Viral sinusitis begins to subside in 5 to 7 days. Sinusitis that doesn’t go away after 10 days, or that gets worse instead of better, may be caused by bacteria. Decongestants and antibiotics are usually effective for bacterial sinus infections. If his sinus symptoms do not improve after a week, see a doctor.

cold

of cold It is an infectious disease caused by over 200 different viruses. A cold usually begins with symptoms similar to allergies. This includes things like:

These symptoms usually start mildly for the first three days or so. After that, it may reach a peak and develop symptoms that are not specific to allergies. These include body aches and fever.

Cold symptoms usually start to subside after about eight days, but coughs can last for several weeks.

influenza

Some people think the flu is a stomach ailment, but it’s actually not. Flu is a viral infection that causes nausea and other stomach upsets in some people.but you may have the flu And no gastric symptoms.

Other symptoms of the flu may resemble those of seasonal allergies, but may also include fever and muscle and body aches.

Influenza is a viral infection that does not require antibiotics.rest, hydration, over-the-counter and prescription drugs Tamiflu® (oseltamivir) is the drug of choice for influenza.and the Influenza vaccine is the best prevention.

COVID-19

COVID-19 It may be a serious viral respiratory infection. The symptoms that people experience vary, but common ones include:

Allergy-like symptoms.

muscle and body pain.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Loss of taste or smell.

heat.

Difficulty breathing.

People who have had COVID-19 before or who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 tend to have milder symptoms.

COVID-19 can be easily mistaken for the flu or a cold. The only way is Know if your illness is due to the flu or COVID-19 By getting tested.

Allergy treatment

What if the cause of your sneezing is indeed an allergy?

“Although avoiding allergens is the best way to keep allergies at bay, it’s not always practical,” Dr. Eidelman recognizes. You don’t want to lock yourself in the house to avoid pollen.

General Allergy relief options include:

Talk to your health care provider, such as your primary care provider or an allergist. Find out if allergies are your problem and do an allergy test to determine the exact cause of your allergies. Based on that, they can help you find the best route to relief.